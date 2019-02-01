Home >

ii Super 60 - JPMorgan European Income IT

JPMorgan European Income IT

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities European equities Income

Selection rationale:
JPMorgan European trust is unusual as it has two portfolios of assets. One is income-oriented and the other is designed to produce capital growth. Shareholders in either of the two portfolios are able to convert some or all of their shares into the other on an annual basis without incurring any liability to capital gains tax.

The trust has been run since 2006 by Stephen Macklow­Smith, Alexander Fitzalan Howard and Michael Barakos, and they were joined by Thomas Buckingham in 2016. The managers choose stocks from a list of companies with the highest yields that have been screened for sustainability of dividends and momentum characteristics. They invest mainly in larger companies but the portfolio also holds some medium-sized businesses.

They point to valuations that have become more attractive with last year’s falls in stock prices.

When they take into account the growth in company earnings and dividends that they expect during 2019 then this year’s basis for valuations looks even more attractive.

With the European Central Bank still pursuing loose monetary policy and consumer confidence high across the continent, they are confident that stronger company earnings can propel equity markets higher.

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a "personal recommendation", therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Risk warnings

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

