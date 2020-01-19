ii Super 60 - investment categories
Make selecting the right investments easier with our rated list of quality options.
Whatever your investment goals, you need options you can rely on. The ii Super 60 is here to help you pick the ones that match your investment style and interests.
Our rated list includes a wide range of active and passive funds, investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), rigorously selected by our impartial experts.
You can find out how each one attained ii rated status by reading our Methodology and FAQs.
Our ii Super 60 selections:
- Are designed to suit ALL investors
- Aim to provide good returns, and come with a great track record
- Are picked purely on quality and performance, free from commercial incentives
- Cover a range of sectors and regions
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest.
How to use the ii Super 60
We have sorted the ii Super 60 into asset groups and investment categories.
Asset groups include global equities and fixed-income options, while the investment categories suit the type of investor you are. These range from low cost – for those looking to control what they are paying – to smaller company and adventurous, for investors keen to add higher-risk options to a balanced portfolio.
Our video has more information about all our investment categories.
All funds listed are the Accumulation version of the fund, where available, where any income generated within the fund is reinvested automatically. Income versions of these funds may also be available for investors looking for income generated to be paid directly into their account.
The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided is a personal recommendation, therefore you should ensure any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest.
Narrow the list using the filters below or download our handy, printable guide.
Investment Categories
ii Super 60 - Low cost
This category is suitable for investors whose priority is keeping costs low and who are inclined to do that using a passive fund or exchange traded fund.
The investments in this category would make good building blocks for a portfolio, that will deliver performance approximately in line with the markets.
The equity investments in this section are well diversified and track the performance of recognised indices for their asset groups. They do this through physical replication of the index – holding all or a portion of all the underlying securities that make up that benchmark.
The fixed income investments track the relevant government bond indices. We also include a specialist gold fund that can be used to diversify a portfolio at very low cost.
ii Super 60 - Core
The funds and investment trusts in this category would make good core holdings for investors who prefer active management, whereby a professional fund manager aims to beat a stock market benchmark over the long term.
They typically favour larger companies and are either well diversified or if more concentrated, will tend to be more risk-aware and to hold their underlying positions for longer than the average manager.
The fixed income funds in the category are well diversified across all fixed income types and often have a focus on preserving capital value
|
Name
|
Asset group
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
Liontrust Special Situations
Equities
UK equities
|find out more
|trade
LF Lindsell Train UK Equity
Equities
UK equities
|find out more
|trade
Royal London UK Equity Income
Equities
UK equity income
|find out more
|trade
Fundsmith Equity
Equities
Global equities
|find out more
|trade
F&C Investment Trust
Equities
Global equities
|find out more
|trade
Fidelity Global Dividend
Equities
Global equity income
|find out more
|trade
JPMorgan Emerging Markets IT
Equities
Emerging markets
|find out more
|trade
Fidelity Asia fund
Equities
Asian equities
|find out more
|trade
Man GLG Continental European Growth
Equities
European equities
|find out more
|trade
Merian North American Equity
Equities
US equities
|find out more
|trade
Lindsell Train Japanese Equity
Equities
Japanese equities
|find out more
|trade
M&G Global Macro Bond
Fixed income
Global bonds
|find out more
|trade
Jupiter Strategic Bond
Fixed income
Sterling bonds
|find out more
|trade
LF Lindsell Train UK Equity. Formal review concluded. This Super 60 Fund is retained. Find out more
Merian North American Equity. Formal review concluded. This Super 60 Fund is retained. Find out more
ii Super 60 - Income
The funds and investment trusts in this category make high yield a priority, meaning they suit investors who want to generate income from their investments. The equity selections are also ideally well diversified and have a moderate risk score. The fixed income selections focus on income, ideally also with an emphasis on preserving capital.
|
Name
|
Asset group
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
City of London IT
Equities
UK equity income
|find out more
|trade
Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income
Equities
Global equity income
|find out more
|trade
Utilico Emerging Markets IT
Equities
Emerging markets
|find out more
|trade
Guinness Asian Equity Income
Equities
Asian equities
|find out more
|trade
JPMorgan European IT _Income
Equities
European equities
|find out more
|trade
North American Income IT
Equities
US equities
|find out more
|trade
Marlborough Global Bond
Fixed income
Global bonds
|find out more
|trade
BMO Commercial Property
Alternatives
Property
|find out more
|trade
Artemis Monthly Distribution
Alternatives
Mixed asset
|find out more
|trade
Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income. This fund is a new addition to the Super 60. Find out more
ii Super 60 - Smaller company
This category is intended for expert investors due to its higher risk. It includes open-ended funds and investment trusts that focus on investing in smaller companies. They give investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of younger firms that have growth potential and could deliver higher returns over time. However, investors also need to be aware that these funds may expose them to higher risk of loss. The equity selections are typically well diversified with ideally no strong style or sector bias. The fixed income selections are ideally well diversified across industries and the credit spectrum.
|
Name
|
Asset group
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
TB Amati UK Smaller Companies
Equities
UK smaller companies
|find out more
|trade
Henderson Smaller Companies IT
Equities
UK smaller companies
|find out more
|trade
ASI Global Smaller Companies
Equities
Global equities
|find out more
|trade
Templeton EM Smaller Companies
Equities
Emerging markets
|find out more
|trade
TR European Growth IT
Equities
European equities
|find out more
|trade
Artemis US Smaller Companies
Equities
US equities
|find out more
|trade
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
Equities
Japanese equities
|find out more
|trade
GAM Star Credit Opportunities £
Fixed income
Sterling bonds
|find out more
|trade
ii Super 60 - Adventurous
This category is intended for expert investors due to its higher risk. It offers investors open-ended funds and investment trusts that are distinctly different, being focussed on a specific sector or theme. The equity selections in this category are likely to offer the potential for higher returns but come with higher risks of loss. The fixed income selections are specialised bond strategies, being focussed on a specific geography, bond sector or theme. Again, they have the potential for higher returns but come with higher risks of loss.
Murray International IT. This Super 60 fund has been reclassified. Find out more
BlackRock Frontiers IT. This Super 60 fund is currently under formal review. Find out more
LF Lindsell Train UK Equity fund
Merian North American Equity fund
Inclusion of Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income fund
Removal of Artemis Global Income fund
Reclassification of Murray International
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust
Risk warnings
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.
