Home >

ii Super 60 - investment categories

ii Super 60 investments
Overview
View Asset Groups
View Investment Categories
Methodology
Frequently asked questions
Annual review
Insight and ideas

ii Super 60 investments

Make selecting the right investments easier with our rated list of quality options.

View ii Super 60 investments

Whatever your investment goals, you need options you can rely on. The ii Super 60 is here to help you pick the ones that match your investment style and interests.

Our rated list includes a wide range of active and passive funds, investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), rigorously selected by our impartial experts.

You can find out how each one attained ii rated status by reading our Methodology and FAQs.

Our ii Super 60 selections:

  • Are designed to suit ALL investors
  • Aim to provide good returns, and come with a great track record 
  • Are picked purely on quality and performance, free from commercial incentives
  • Cover a range of sectors and regions

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest.

How to use the ii Super 60

We have sorted the ii Super 60 into asset groups and investment categories.

Asset groups include global equities and fixed-income options, while the investment categories suit the type of investor you are. These range from low cost – for those looking to control what they are paying – to smaller company and adventurous, for investors keen to add higher-risk options to a balanced portfolio.

Our video has more information about all our investment categories.

All funds listed are the Accumulation version of the fund, where available, where any income generated within the fund is reinvested automatically. Income versions of these funds may also be available for investors looking for income generated to be paid directly into their account.

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided is a personal recommendation, therefore you should ensure any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest.

 

ii Super 60 investments

Narrow the list using the filters below or download our handy, printable guide.

download

 

Display ii Super 60 investments by:

Asset group  Investment category

 

Investment Categories

 

ii Super 60 - Low cost

This category is suitable for investors whose priority is keeping costs low and who are inclined to do that using a passive fund or exchange traded fund.

The investments in this category would make good building blocks for a portfolio, that will deliver performance approximately in line with the markets.

The equity investments in this section are well diversified and track the performance of recognised indices for their asset groups. They do this through physical replication of the index – holding all or a portion of all the underlying securities that make up that benchmark.

The fixed income investments track the relevant government bond indices. We also include a specialist gold fund that can be used to diversify a portfolio at very low cost.

Name

Asset group

Selection rationale

Invest now
Fidelity Index UK Fund Equities 
UK equities		 find out more trade
Vanguard FTSE UK Equity Income Index Equities 
UK equity income		 find out more trade
iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc Equities 
Global equities		 find out more trade
SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF GBP Equities 
Global equity income		 find out more trade
Fidelity Index Emerging Markets  Equities 
Emerging markets		 find out more trade
iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index Equities 
Asian equities		 find out more trade
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex UK ETF Equities 
European equities		 find out more trade
Vanguard US Equity Index Fund Equities 
US equities		 find out more trade
HSBC Japan Index Fund Equities 
Japanese equities		 find out more trade
Vanguard Global Bond Index GBP Hedged Fixed Income
Global bonds		 find out more trade
Vanguard UK Government Bond Index Fund Fixed Income 
Sterling bonds		 find out more trade
iShares Physical Gold ETC Alternatives
Specialist		 find out more trade
back to top

ii Super 60 - Core

The funds and investment trusts in this category would make good core holdings for investors who prefer active management, whereby a professional fund manager aims to beat a stock market benchmark over the long term. 

They typically favour larger companies and are either well diversified or if more concentrated, will tend to be more risk-aware and to hold their underlying positions for longer than the average manager.

The fixed income funds in the category are well diversified across all fixed income types and often have a focus on preserving capital value

Name

Asset group

Selection rationale

Invest now
Liontrust Special Situations Equities 
UK equities		 find out more trade
LF Lindsell Train UK Equity Equities 
UK equities		 find out more trade
Royal London UK Equity Income Equities 
UK equity income		 find out more trade
Fundsmith Equity Equities 
Global equities		 find out more trade
F&C Investment Trust Equities 
Global equities		 find out more trade
Fidelity Global Dividend Equities 
Global equity income		 find out more trade
JPMorgan Emerging Markets IT Equities 
Emerging markets		 find out more trade
Fidelity Asia fund Equities 
Asian equities		 find out more trade
Man GLG Continental European Growth Equities 
European equities		 find out more trade
Merian North American Equity Equities 
US equities		 find out more trade
Lindsell Train Japanese Equity Equities 
Japanese equities		 find out more trade
M&G Global Macro Bond Fixed income 
Global bonds		 find out more trade
Jupiter Strategic Bond Fixed income 
Sterling bonds		 find out more trade

LF Lindsell Train UK Equity. Formal review concluded. This Super 60 Fund is retained. Find out more

Merian North American Equity. Formal review concluded. This Super 60 Fund is retained. Find out more

back to top

ii Super 60 - Income

The funds and investment trusts in this category make high yield a priority, meaning they suit investors who want to generate income from their investments. The equity selections are also ideally well diversified and have a moderate risk score. The fixed income selections focus on income, ideally also with an emphasis on preserving capital.

Name

Asset group

Selection rationale

Invest now
City of London IT Equities 
UK equity income		 find out more trade
Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income Equities 
Global equity income		 find out more trade
Utilico Emerging Markets IT Equities 
Emerging markets		 find out more trade
Guinness Asian Equity Income Equities 
Asian equities		 find out more trade
JPMorgan European IT _Income Equities 
European equities		 find out more trade
North American Income IT Equities 
US equities		 find out more trade
Marlborough Global Bond Fixed income
Global bonds		 find out more trade
BMO Commercial Property Alternatives
Property		 find out more trade
Artemis Monthly Distribution Alternatives 
Mixed asset		 find out more trade

Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income. This fund is a new addition to the Super 60. Find out more

back to top

ii Super 60 - Smaller company

This category is intended for expert investors due to its higher risk. It includes open-ended funds and investment trusts that focus on investing in smaller companies. They give investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of younger firms that have growth potential and could deliver higher returns over time. However, investors also need to be aware that these funds may expose them to higher risk of loss. The equity selections are typically well diversified with ideally no strong style or sector bias. The fixed income selections are ideally well diversified across industries and the credit spectrum.

Name

Asset group

Selection rationale

Invest now
TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Equities 
UK smaller companies		 find out more trade
Henderson Smaller Companies IT Equities 
UK smaller companies		 find out more trade
ASI Global Smaller Companies Equities 
Global equities		 find out more trade
Templeton EM Smaller Companies Equities 
Emerging markets		 find out more trade
TR European Growth IT Equities 
European equities		 find out more trade
Artemis US Smaller Companies Equities 
US equities		 find out more trade
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Equities
Japanese equities		 find out more trade
GAM Star Credit Opportunities £ Fixed income
Sterling bonds		 find out more trade
back to top

ii Super 60 - Adventurous

This category is intended for expert investors due to its higher risk. It offers investors open-ended funds and investment trusts that are distinctly different, being focussed on a specific sector or theme. The equity selections in this category are likely to offer the potential for higher returns but come with higher risks of loss.  The fixed income selections are specialised bond strategies, being focussed on a specific geography, bond sector or theme. Again, they have the potential for higher returns but come with higher risks of loss.

Name

Asset group

Selection rationale

Invest now
CFP SDL UK Buffettology Equities 
UK equities		 find out more trade
River & Mercantile UK Recovery Equities 
UK equities		 find out more trade
Marlborough Multi Cap Growth Equities 
UK equities		 find out more trade
Man GLG UK Income Equities 
UK equity income		 find out more trade
Schroder Income Equities 
UK equity income		 find out more trade
Scottish Mortgage IT Equities 
Global equities		 find out more trade
Artemis Global Growth Equities
Global equities		 find out more trade
Murray International IT Equities 
Global equity income		 find out more trade
BlackRock Frontiers IT Equities
Emerging markets		 find out more trade
Fidelity China Special Situations IT Equities
Asian equities		 find out more trade
TM Crux European Special Situations Equities
European equities		 find out more trade
LF Miton US Opportunities Equities
US equities		 find out more trade
Legg Mason IF Japan Equity  Equities
Japanese equities		 find out more trade
M&G Emerging Markets Bond Fixed income
Global bonds		 find out more trade
Royal London Global Bond Opportunities Fixed income
Global bonds		 find out more trade
Rathbone Ethical Bond Fixed income
Sterling bonds		 find out more trade
Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Fixed income
Sterling bonds		 find out more trade
TR Property IT Alternatives
Property		 find out more trade

Murray International IT. This Super 60 fund has been reclassified. Find out more

BlackRock Frontiers IT. This Super 60 fund is currently under formal review. Find out more

back to top

LF Lindsell Train UK Equity fund

In line with our stated methodology, Lindsell Train UK Equity was put under formal review on 29 November 2019 after being downgraded by two independent external agencies. Given its highly concentrated nature, we wanted to reassure ourselves that there had been no deterioration in liquidity.

The interactive investor selection team conducted extensive analysis on the liquidity, capacity and concentration of Lindsell Train UK Equity, and spoke to the fund manager at length. The key outcome is that our investment selection committee is comfortable with the liquidity of the fund, it has been removed from being under formal review, and it will remain on our Super 60 list. The majority of the holdings are large, liquid companies with diversified revenue streams. In terms of capacity, there is plenty of room for further growth without compromising the mandate. The fund has always had a concentrated, high conviction approach but has a low turnover and long-term successful track record.

(19 January 2020)

Merian North American Equity fund

In line with our stated methodology, Merian North American Equity fund was put under formal review on 25 February 2020 following the announcement that Merian has been acquired by Jupiter and a co-manager of the fund will be leaving the business.

Interactive investor’s selection team has been closely monitoring the situation and speaking to Merian to gain a better understanding of what changes, if any, are likely to take place after the acquisition, that could impact the fund’s team structure, philosophy or process. The details confirmed with Merian are relatively high level, and we are comfortable that the key fund managers are well committed and incentivised which should encourage team stability and continuity of the investment process under Jupiter’s corporate umbrella. As a result, the fund is no longer under formal review, and it will remain on our Super 60 list.

Inclusion of Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income fund

This is the first new addition since the launch of the Super 60. In-line with our stated methodology, we have conducted rigorous quantitative analysis on the fund and met the investment team before making our final decision. The fund, which is featured as the ‘Income’ option in the Global Equity Income category, showed exceptional qualities in terms of investment process, performance and capital protection, income generation, strength of the team, transparency, and value for money. All this helped us to build conviction in the fund during our due diligence process.

Removal of Artemis Global Income fund

This decision has been made in-line with our stated methodology and after conducting a formal in-depth review of the fund. That included sector and peer group analysis as well as meeting the manager and the team. The manager’s investment style has contributed to the fund’s comparatively disappointing performance against peers, but more recently this has also been compounded by some poor stock selection decisions.

Reclassification of Murray International

The decision to reclassify Murray International from Global Equity Income/ Income to Global Equity Income/ Adventurous is in-line with our stated methodology. We have conducted a careful review of the risks associated with the trust, including the style of the manager and portfolio positioning as well as assessment of the sector. In conclusion, we maintain our conviction in the manager and his process. The risk re-categorisation was needed due to the current, post sell-off market environment and the possibility of longer recovery periods for value investing .

(20 July 2020)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust

The BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust is included in the ii Super 60 list of rated funds as an Adventurous option within the Emerging Markets category. In line with our stated methodology, the investment selection committee decided to put BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust under formal review on 21st July 2020 following an extended period of unsatisfactory performance. Our in-depth review process will consider the various factors that contributed to the disappointing results, and will include a review of the team and the fund manager investment process.

(21 July 2020)

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.

Not yet an ii customer?

You can buy the ii Super 60 investments in any of the accounts we offer.

£9.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP by 31 July 2020 and pay no SIPP fee until April 2021. Then just £10 a month extra).

Trading Account

Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.

apply now

find out more

ISA

Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our award-winning ISA.

apply now

find out more

SIPP

Take control of your pension with our great value, award-winning SIPP.

apply now

find out more