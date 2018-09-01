ii super 60 - FAQs

How is your list any different from everybody else's rated lists?

Our screening process begins with the entire collective investment universe rather than just the funds universe. Including investment trusts and ETFs is essential to making sure we include the best possible options. Choosing to only concentrate on funds would overlook two thirds of the collective market, which can’t be optimum for investors. We have 8 Passive funds, 4 ETFs, 33 Active funds and 15 Investment Trusts on the Super 60 list.

Cost to the investor is one of our principal considerations, but it is a factor in relation to the underlying success of the investment rather than the only thing that matters or even a mandatory requirement for getting on a list at all.

Our selection process is rigorous and independent and cannot be influenced by potential conflicts of interest.