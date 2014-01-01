ii Super 60 - Mobius Investment Trust

Home >

Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities Emerging Markets Adventurous

Selection rationale:
Mobius Investment Trust provides actively managed exposure to the emerging and frontier markets investment theme, while also focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The strategy was launched in 2018 and invests in a highly concentrated portfolio of around 25 to 30 stocks for the long-term (five plus years). The managers, industry veteran Mark Mobius and Carlos von Hardenberg, have a long and successful track record prior to 2018 of managing mandates in this specialist area of the market previously at Franklin Templeton. The trust is benchmark unconstrained and the portfolio is constructed on the merits of individual stocks rather than a particular sector or region.

The investment process is well-defined and constructed from company screening and analysis based on a number of proprietary models as well as meetings with company executives. Managers put strong focus on quality and select only companies that have demonstrated stability of cash flows and revenues tested through all market conditions. In addition to the growth opportunities and diversification benefits, it is their belief that due to the lower ESG standards in emerging and frontier markets, there is a strong potential for the fund to impact positive change.

Investors should also be aware of the risks involved with this strategy – smaller companies within the emerging and frontier markets could have more volatile returns compared to the broader market. Therefore, the trust could be best utilised as a satellite growth engine to complement a well-diversified portfolio.

September 2020

