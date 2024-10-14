How ii works

Take control of your investments with ii

See how easily your investments fit around your life with ii. A simple, smooth and streamlined platform designed to help you get more from your money.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.

A platform that makes investing simple.

ii is a platform specifically designed to make investing easier for you. View all of your accounts at a glance. Buy and sell in a few clicks. And discover new opportunities through leading journalism. Everything you need is here to put yourself on the path to greater financial success.  

How investing with ii works

Take it from those who know investing best

Industry experts repeatedly recognise the quality of our service and value of the ii investment accounts. We’re a three-time Which? Recommended SIPP provider. Boring Money chose us as a Best Buy ISA. And we’re Good Money Guide’s Best Investment Account

The home of your investments

Your portfolio contains all the information you need about your investments, at a glance.

You can quickly see how your investments are performing.

Go deeper into your investments with expert insight and analysis.

Buy and sell in a few clicks

Discovering new investments is simple. Search our wide range of options. Buy and sell easily on UK and international markets. And find all the news and analysis you need.

With Morningstar research built in, you can feel even more confident with your investment choices. 

Hold up to 9 international currencies in your account

Convert your sterling into 9 of the world’s biggest currencies - including USD and EUR. Hold a range of global currencies in your ii wallet for smarter international investing. Instead of paying transaction fees on every purchase, pay them in bulk up front and save on costs in the long run.

Diversify your portfolio with some of the biggest brands around. Invest on 17 global exchanges across 3 continents and broaden your horizons.

Create custom watchlists, price alerts and orders

It’s your account, so customise ii around your investment needs.

Create multiple watchlists and keep your eye on what interests you. Set price alerts in a flash for quick updates by email or SMS. And create automatic orders to buy and sell at the prices you want. 

Stay ahead of the curve with custom newsfeeds

Learn from some of the best with daily news and analysis from our team of award-winning journalists.

Customise your newsfeed by following the investments, topics or ii experts you want for a curated experience. 

Make more of your investments

Invest without the trading fees. Choose your stock, set up a monthly direct debit of at least £25 and sit back knowing your investments are taking care of themselves.

Put your dividends right back into the share it came from. Automatically reinvest your dividends with just a tick of a box and turn it off whenever you want.

Vote on any shareholder decisions directly in your account. We’ll let you know when a vote opens so you can ensure your voice is heard. 

Take your accounts on the go with the ii app

Invest whenever, wherever you want with our safe and secure mobile app.

View and manage your portfolio from the palm of your hand. The ii app is the easy way to take your investments with you.

Even more perks with your ii account

Sharing is caring. So introduce your nearest and dearest to everything ii has to offer – and maybe even earn some money in the process.

Recommend ii

Refer your friends to ii and get a £200 reward when they open and fund an account. To sweeten the deal, your friend will also get a year with ii fee-free.

Friends & Family

Add up to 5 of your friends and family to your service plan. They get a free ii Stocks & Shares ISA and/or Trading Account of their own to invest up to £50,000 in.

Trusted by over 430,000 investors

It’s the people who make ii what it is. See why we have more 5-star reviews than two of the other biggest investment platforms – combined. Open your ii account today.

