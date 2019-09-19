Early investment in Airbnb is not available to UK retail investors, but you will be able to buy shares through ii on the first day they start trading.

1. Airbnb (ABNB) first day of trading - 10th December 2020

On the day shares are admitted there will be an initial period of price stabilisation, after which trading commences. This may only be a few minutes but can take a few hours, as was the case with Alibaba when it floated in 2014.

Please note that during this period orders for Airbnb IPO (ABNB) can only be accepted as Buy Limits until automated trading begins, between 14:30-21:00 GMT. Prior to this market best orders will be rejected.

If you don’t already have an account, or you have an account that isn’t enabled for international trading, please follow steps 2-4 below.



2. Open an account

You can hold shares in our Trading Account, ISA, Junior ISA and SIPP.

Before you can buy US shares, you will need to complete steps 3 and 4.

3. Complete the exchange agreements

You need to complete this form before you make your first international trade. We will prompt you to complete the agreements the first time you search for an international share price.

If you have an existing ii account, you can find the exchange agreements here.



4. Complete a United States dealing (W-8BEN) form

Before you can buy US-listed shares you need to complete a W-8BEN form, unless you are only investing in a SIPP.

You can find the form, and instructions for sending it back to us, on our Useful Forms page.