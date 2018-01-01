How are shares taxed?

Dividend tax

When you own shares, either directly or within a collective investment fund, you may receive dividend payments – a share of the company profits that’s distributed to shareholders.

This income is taxable, but you can earn a certain amount before dividend tax is charged. You won’t pay any dividend tax if the income falls within your Personal Allowance (the overall amount you can earn each year before you pay tax) and you have an annual dividend allowance each year.

Currently the dividend allowance is £1,000 a year (down from £2,000 in the 2022/23 tax year), and is scheduled to drop again to £500 in April 2024.

When dividend tax is charged, the rate you pay will depend on the rate of income tax you pay.

Tax band Tax rate on dividends over the allowance Basic rate 8.75% Higher rate 33.75% Additional rate 39.35%

Source: Gov.uk

Take a dividend income of £5,000 as an example. With a current £1,000 allowance only £4,000 of dividends would be taxable.

In the current tax year that would cost:

a basic rate taxpayer: £350.00

a higher rate taxpayer: £1,350.00

an additional rate taxpayer: £1,574.00.

However, those costs will increase in April 2024 when the dividend allowance is halved again to just £500.

It’s also important to note that your dividend income will be added to your overall income for the year, meaning they could, potentially, push you into a higher rate tax band.

You will need to declare your dividend income to HMRC. If it is less than £10,000 a year you can include it in your self-assessment tax return if you do one, or you can contact HMRC and either pay it directly or request a new tax code. This will mean that the tax is deducted from your earnings or pension income.

If you have dividend income over £10,000 a year, you will need to complete a tax return.