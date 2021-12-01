Planning for Tax Year End
Make the most of all your available tax reliefs and allowances before 5 April 2024.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
What is Tax Year End?
The UK tax year starts on the 6th April each year and ends on the 5th April the following year - meaning the current tax year will end at midnight on 5 April 2024. Each year your allowances reset.
Sheltering yourself from tax can have a significant impact on your long term plans.
Why does Tax Year End matter?
New rules from April 2023 mean more people will pay tax if their investments are not held in an ISA or Pension.
This tax year you can pay up to £20,000 into an adult ISA, £9,000 into a Junior ISA and 100% of your income (up to a maximum of £60,000) into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), your investments can then grow in a tax-free environment. Money paid into a SIPP also receives a free government top up from Tax Relief.
To take advantage you need to open and fund a new account or pay into your existing account by 5 April.
Stocks and Shares ISA
- Control - you can choose where your money is invested, make changes whenever you want, and access your cash at any time.
- Low cost - we charge a low, flat fee. Most providers charge a percentage fee that grows with the value of your investments.
- Security - your investments are safe with us. Your money is always kept separate from our own, and we are fully FSCS protected.
Tax rules can change and the benefits of investing in ISAs depend on your circumstances.
Self-Invested Personal Pension
Contribute up to £60,000* into your pension this tax year and take advantage of a range of generous tax advantages.
- Convenience - if you transfer your other pensions to our SIPP, you'll be able to see everything in one place, and pay just one monthly fee.
- Flexible retirement options - when you reach 55 (57 from 2028), we provide a range of options for taking an income from your pension. Unlike many other providers, there is no extra charge for this.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
What are the annual allowances?
|Tax year
|2022/23
|2023/24
|ISA subscription limit
|£20,000
|£20,000
|Junior ISA (JISA) subscription limit
|£9,000
|£9,000
|SIPP Annual Allowance limit
|up to £40,000
|up to £60,000*
|SIPP Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA)
|£4,000
|£10,000*
* Increases to the SIPP Annual Allowance limit and MPAA were announced in the Chancellor's 15 March Spring Budget. Find out more in our round up.
How can we help you?
Two important changes in the Autumn Statement 2022
- The Capital Gains Tax allowance will be halved from £12,300 to £6,000 from April 2023. Find out more.
- The annual tax-free dividend allowance will be reduced from £2,000 to £1,000 from April 2023. Find out more.
