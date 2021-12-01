Planning for tax year end

Why does Tax Year End matter?

New rules from April 2023 mean more people will pay tax if their investments are not held in an ISA or Pension.

This tax year you can pay up to £20,000 into an adult ISA, £9,000 into a Junior ISA and 100% of your income (up to a maximum of £60,000) into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), your investments can then grow in a tax-free environment. Money paid into a SIPP also receives a free government top up from Tax Relief.

To take advantage you need to open and fund a new account or pay into your existing account by 5 April.