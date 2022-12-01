Interactive Investor
Tax hub
Tax hub
Planning for tax year end
Expert tips for tax efficient investment
ISA allowance
Junior ISA allowance
SIPP allowance and contributions
How to Bed and ISA
Guide to Capital Gains Tax
Tax Year End deadlines

Tax Year End deadlines

Want to make the most of your annual allowances? Here is the key information, your deadlines and our contact centre opening hours.

Make your investments move today

Annual allowances.

Tax year2022/232023/24
ISA subscription limit£20,000£20,000
Junior ISA (JISA) subscription limit£9,000£9,000
SIPP Annual Allowance limitup to £40,000up to £40,000
SIPP Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA)£4,000£4,000

ISA and Junior ISA deadlines.

New ISA applications11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April*open an ISA
New JISA applications11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April*open a JISA
Add money to your ISA/JISA by debit card11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April**add cash
Add money to your ISA/JISA by internal transfer11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April***transfer cash
Add money to your ISA/JISA by bank transfer11.59pm, Tuesday 4th April****find out more
Bed & ISA/JISA instructions4.30pm, Friday 31st March*****find out more

* Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. The deadline only applies to applications that are accepted immediately online and do not require additional supporting information or verification. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.

** Online and Mobile Apps only.

*** Internal transfers between linked accounts only.

**** The deadline for receipt of cleared funds in our bank account. Note, bank transfers can take up to 3 working days to clear from initiation depending on the payment service your bank uses.

***** The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.

SIPP deadlines.

SIPP applicationsDeadline
New SIPP applications                                                                               11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April*   open a SIPP (existing customers)  |  open a SIPP (new customers)

* New applications, including those with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process, will be accepted until this time. The deadline only applies to applications that are accepted immediately online and do not require additional supporting information or verification. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.

SIPP contribution deadlines

Type of contributionDeadline
Debit card – personal contribution using the ii website or mobile app11.30pm, Wednesday 5th Apriladd cash
Transfer cash from another ii account – personal contribution using the ii website11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April transfer cash
Bank transfer – personal, employer and third party contributions (both funds received, and receipt of a completed SIPP Contribution form are required)12.00pm (noon), Friday 31st March                                        find out more

SIPP withdrawal / taking benefits deadlines

Type of withdrawalDeadline                                                              
Take a tax-free lump sum – using the ii website5:00pm, Monday 20th Marchwithdraw cash
Move funds into drawdown and take income – using the ii website5:00pm, Monday 20th Marchwithdraw cash
Take an UFPLS lump sum – using the ii website5:00pm, Monday 20th Marchwithdraw cash
Take a tax-free lump sum, move into drawdown or take UFPLS – using a taking pension benefits form5:00pm, Friday 17th February **find out more
Take / amend income from an existing drawdown – using a Start / amend income drawdown form or a Start / amend capped income drawdown form5:00pm, Friday 17th March **find out more
Send a Benefit Confirmation Paper Form or Lifetime Allowance Paper/Pdf Form5:00pm, Friday 17th March **find out more

** We need to be in receipt of completed forms by this time. Should we need to contact you about the forms, it could mean you miss taking benefits in the current tax year.

Please visit our manage your SIPP and useful forms page for more information about how to contribute and withdraw money. 

Call centre opening hours.

Customer ServicesUK TradingInternational Trading
Monday 3rd April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Tuesday 4th April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Wednesday 5th April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Thursday 6th April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Friday 7th AprilClosedClosedClosed
Saturday 8th AprilClosedClosedClosed
Sunday 9th AprilClosedClosedClosed
Monday 10th AprilClosedClosed2.00pm to 9.00pm
Tuesday 11th April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm

All times are in United Kingdom Time.

Open an account

Whether you are looking for a general trading account, an ISA or a SIPP, we’ve got you covered with a low, flat fee.

SIPP.

Take control of your pension with our great value, award-winning SIPP.

Find out more
Open a SIPP

ISA.

Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our award-winning ISA.

Find out more
Open an ISA

Trading.

Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.

Find out more
Open a Trading Account

Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.