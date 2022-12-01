Tax Year End deadlines
Want to make the most of your annual allowances? Here is the key information, your deadlines and our contact centre opening hours.
Annual allowances.
|Tax year
|2022/23
|2023/24
|ISA subscription limit
|£20,000
|£20,000
|Junior ISA (JISA) subscription limit
|£9,000
|£9,000
|SIPP Annual Allowance limit
|up to £40,000
|up to £40,000
|SIPP Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA)
|£4,000
|£4,000
ISA and Junior ISA deadlines.
|New ISA applications
|11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April*
|open an ISA
|New JISA applications
|11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April*
|open a JISA
|Add money to your ISA/JISA by debit card
|11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April**
|add cash
|Add money to your ISA/JISA by internal transfer
|11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April***
|transfer cash
|Add money to your ISA/JISA by bank transfer
|11.59pm, Tuesday 4th April****
|find out more
|Bed & ISA/JISA instructions
|4.30pm, Friday 31st March*****
|find out more
* Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. The deadline only applies to applications that are accepted immediately online and do not require additional supporting information or verification. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
** Online and Mobile Apps only.
*** Internal transfers between linked accounts only.
**** The deadline for receipt of cleared funds in our bank account. Note, bank transfers can take up to 3 working days to clear from initiation depending on the payment service your bank uses.
***** The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.
SIPP deadlines.
|SIPP applications
|Deadline
|New SIPP applications
|11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April*
|open a SIPP (existing customers) | open a SIPP (new customers)
* New applications, including those with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process, will be accepted until this time. The deadline only applies to applications that are accepted immediately online and do not require additional supporting information or verification. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
SIPP contribution deadlines
|Type of contribution
|Deadline
|Debit card – personal contribution using the ii website or mobile app
|11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April
|add cash
|Transfer cash from another ii account – personal contribution using the ii website
|11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April
|transfer cash
|Bank transfer – personal, employer and third party contributions (both funds received, and receipt of a completed SIPP Contribution form are required)
|12.00pm (noon), Friday 31st March
|find out more
SIPP withdrawal / taking benefits deadlines
|Type of withdrawal
|Deadline
|Take a tax-free lump sum – using the ii website
|5:00pm, Monday 20th March
|withdraw cash
|Move funds into drawdown and take income – using the ii website
|5:00pm, Monday 20th March
|withdraw cash
|Take an UFPLS lump sum – using the ii website
|5:00pm, Monday 20th March
|withdraw cash
|Take a tax-free lump sum, move into drawdown or take UFPLS – using a taking pension benefits form
|5:00pm, Friday 17th February **
|find out more
|Take / amend income from an existing drawdown – using a Start / amend income drawdown form or a Start / amend capped income drawdown form
|5:00pm, Friday 17th March **
|find out more
|Send a Benefit Confirmation Paper Form or Lifetime Allowance Paper/Pdf Form
|5:00pm, Friday 17th March **
|find out more
** We need to be in receipt of completed forms by this time. Should we need to contact you about the forms, it could mean you miss taking benefits in the current tax year.
Please visit our manage your SIPP and useful forms page for more information about how to contribute and withdraw money.
Call centre opening hours.
|Customer Services
|UK Trading
|International Trading
|Monday 3rd April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Tuesday 4th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Wednesday 5th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Thursday 6th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Friday 7th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Saturday 8th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Sunday 9th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday 10th April
|Closed
|Closed
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Tuesday 11th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
All times are in United Kingdom Time.
