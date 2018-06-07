Italy crisis: Winners and losers

Markets regained some poise today, despite little sign that the threat of eurozone contagion from ongoing Italian political turmoil has gone away.

With Rome appearing closer to announcing yet another election this summer, the uncertainty sweeping European markets is likely to persist for some time yet.

The equities sell-off and a massive surge in Italian bond yields was triggered last week by fears that a coalition including the anti-establishment Five Star Movement will add to Italy's already huge debt burden. In response, the country's President Sergio Mattarella vetoed their choice of appointment for the economy ministry at the weekend.

That's increased the chances of another election in which support for Five Star and the far-right League could grow and result in a eurosceptic government.

Deutsche Bank said today: "If we do go to elections on July 29 or early August, much will depend on how the populists campaign on the topic of the Euro.

"In last month's election, leaving the euro didn't come up as an issue. This fear has only really emerged by concerns of a secret plan B to leave which underpinned the rejection of populist proposed finance minister Paolo Savona over the weekend.

"If the populists continue to stress their desire to stay within the euro then this goes back to being more about their spending plans and the slow burning clashes with the EU."

The yield on Italian government bonds surged to a four-year high above 3% in recent days, although a successful bond auction eased some of the jitters today and meant European stock markets were trading in positive territory.

Fabrizio Quirighetti, CIO and Co-Head of Multi-Asset at SYZ Asset Management, said the way markets had behaved in recent days pointed to a mood of crisis.

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