This stock's down 74% in latest small-caps bloodbath

There were further painful reminders about the perils of being a small-cap investor today after heavy share price falls for butcher Crawshaw Group, inkjet technology firm Xaar, and most significantly, African airline FastJet.

The past six to eight months have highlighted a higher risk profile for all small-cap stocks, given the level of punishment being meted out for negative updates.

Take Crawshaw, whose shares were down 19% after it reported more challenging conditions for its high street shops and a 12.9% decline in same-store sales for the past 20 weeks.

Xaar was off 13% as it said revenues in its ceramic tiles decoration division will come in short of expectations, even though mitigating cost actions mean that it is still on track to deliver group profits in line with forecasts.

The biggest fall of all - a drop of up to 74% - came from Fastjet after it warned that it could go bust unless it obtained new funding. The airline, which was set up in 2012 to serve the eastern and southern African markets, is currently in talks with its major shareholders about the potential equity fundraising.

Fastjet is continuing to burn through cash, leaving it with a balance of $3.3 million.As Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson once said: "If you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and launch a new airline".

Fastjet shares briefly touched 1,000p in August 2013, but investor hopes that the AIM company could eventually become a pan-African carrier quickly dissolved amid a series of cash calls and boardroom disputes. EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is now no longer a significant shareholder at Fastjet.