Three small-caps racing higher

Frontier Developments, RM and Utilitywise are among the big movers right now, reports Graeme Evans . Here's why.

Small-cap star performers Frontier Developments and RM were back on the front foot today as the pair gave investors more reasons to think they can continue their stunning run of form.

Frontier, whose video games include BAFTA-nominated titles Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster, was one of the outstanding performers of the last financial year, with shares up by as much as 400% at one point.

Much of this was down to last summer's £17.7 million fundraising when Chinese entertainment company Tencent Holdings Ltd took a 9% stake as part of a strategic investment helping Frontier target the Chinese market.

Shares peaked at 1,810p last month before jitters set in about the performance of its third big franchise, Jurassic World Evolution.

Those fears were laid to rest today as Frontier said initial digital sales had been strong and that revenues should be towards the upper end of the £58 million to £88 million range forecast by analysts for the year to May 31.

The update prompted an 8% share price jump and another flurry of positive broker comment today. Peel Hunt, for example, lifted its Jurassic World sales forecast by 250,000 units to two million in the 2019 financial year and said less discounting should increase average revenues per unit by £3 to £29.

Liberum analysts believe that shares can reach £18 amid confidence that the Cambridge-based company is on track to deliver a multi-franchise gaming strategy and annual revenues in excess of £100 million.

FinnCap also raised its 2019 revenues forecast by 30% to £75.3 million and its earnings estimate by 8% to £16.4 million.

Its analyst Lorne Daniel said: "The shares have recently fallen back from all-time highs on nervousness over Jurassic World's performance. Those concerns are allayed by today’s news and the company has proven it can select, develop and deliver a winning third party franchise.