Introducing our new price plans

From 1 February 2026, our prices will be changing.
3 simple price plans give you access to all our accounts, along with exclusive tools and insights that help you build a brighter financial future for you and your family.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Other fees and trading charges may apply, separate to the monthly fee.
We’ve always done things differently: charging a fixed, flat fee that doesn't eat into your wealth over time. As the UK’s original flat-fee investment platform, fair and transparent pricing has always been our top priority.
On 1 February 2026, we’re taking the next step and launching 3 simple price plans that make investing better value and more accessible for you and your family.
Discover how our new price plans work and which is best suited to you and your investment goals.
All the new plans come with access to our Stocks & Shares ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP), and Trading Account, along with a wealth of benefits. Whichever plan you’re on, you’ll have everything you need in one place.
|
Core
£5.99 per month
Good for those with less than £100,000 who want access to a wide range of investments and accounts.
Portfolio limit up to £100,000
Benefits
|
Plus
£14.99 per month
Good for those who want unlimited investing and a range of benefits to invest for themselves or their family.
Portfolio limit No limit
Benefits
|
Premium
£39.99 per month
Good for active investors who trade frequently and want the best features and rates available.
Portfolio limit No limit
Benefits
“Our new price plans are designed for you and each member of your family, however you like to invest. They’re built to help you achieve long-term financial resilience and reach your goals.
“Investing with ii allows you to keep all your wealth under one roof, manage it with confidence, and gives you the peace of mind that you have unrivalled service, support, and choice. All while building greater wealth in the long run thanks to the consistency and transparency of our plans.”
Richard Wilson, Chief Executive at ii
Simpler prices make it easier to bring everything under one roof and invest how you want - all on one platform and all for one flat fee.
Our new, simpler pricing also offers you:
ii is now - more than ever - the place for you, your family, and your future.
Our updated plans are designed to give you the right balance of value and benefits. But if you want to move to our Core plan instead of our Plus plan, you may be able to.
As long as your portfolio is under £100,000, you can move to our Core plan. To be eligible, you’ll need to set up a Direct Debit to pay for your monthly fee and have your documents delivered electronically.
If you do both of the above steps, you'll automatically move to the Core plan instead of the Plus plan on 1 February.
Please review the new options to make sure you’re not missing out on the features of your current plan.
The free family accounts are part of our Friends & Family benefit which allows you to gift an ii account to your family members without the monthly fee.
This will be available to all Plus and Premium plan customers from 1 February.
If you’re already on our Investor and Super Investor price plans, you already have access to Friends & Family. All you need to do is share your unique link with them. To find this link, log in and:
On our website, go to ‘Offers’ and then ‘Friends and Family’
On our app, tap the person icon in the top-right corner, choose ‘Account’, and then Friends and Family’
You can find out more about Friends & Family here.
Your monthly fee is changing because we’re simplifying our plans and pricing. This will make it easier to get the full value from our range of accounts, tools, resources, and support. This includes extra investment accounts you didn’t have access to before - such as a Stocks & Shares ISA, Personal Pension, or Trading Account - now included in the cost of your flat monthly fee.
We’ve made these updates with transparency and fair value in mind, helping to keep investing accessible for everyone.
This isn’t a mistake; many people have seen their fees decrease. By including a Stocks & Shares ISA, Personal Pension, and Trading Account as standard in all 3 new price plans, there’s no need for an extra fee.
If you’re on our Investor Essentials + SIPP or Investor + SIPP plans, your fee is likely decreasing because of the addition of the SIPP to your monthly fee - at no extra cost.
You don’t need to do anything. We’ll move you on to the most suitable plan on 1 February 2026. If you feel the plan that you’re on isn’t right for you, you can review the new options to find one that suits your needs.
Your fees will continue to be taken using your chosen payment method. If you pay your fees using Direct Debit, we'll contact you in January to confirm your new Direct Debit instruction.
All customers will automatically move to our new price plans and the old plans will no longer be available. This will keep our pricing simple for everyone.
If you feel the plan you’re on isn’t right for you, you can review the new options to find one that suits your needs. If your circumstances change or your account value decreases, you can change your plan at any time.
We’re confident that we offer one of the market's best value investment platforms. But if you decide you no longer wish to be an ii customer, we don’t charge exit fees, and you're free to leave at any time.
Yes, you can still change your current price plan until 23 January 2026. We’ll put a pause on plan changes from this date so we can ensure everyone is on the most suitable new plan from 1 February.
Just bear in mind, changing your current plan may alter the new plan you’re moved on to. But you can always change your new plan if you think another one suits your needs better.
You can log in to your account and go to the ‘Subscription and billing’ page to view and manage your plan.
Here, you can change your plan, review your Direct Debit instructions, and manage your Friends & Family memberships.
Your ‘Subscription and billing’ page will show the next scheduled fee collection date. If you’re in a fee-free period, we won’t collect any fees until it ends, as long as you continue to meet the offer terms.
Please note, our Premium plan is not included in the fee-free period.