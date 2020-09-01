Welcome to interactive investor
What has happened to my Pension Trading Account?
- In July 2020, The Share Centre became part of interactive investor (ii).
- As part of combining our businesses we asked holders of Pension Trading Accounts with the Share Centre, or their scheme trustees, for agreement to move these to the ii platform.
- That move took place over the weekend of 27 and 28 November 2021.
- Your money and investments are now held securely in your interactive investor account. You should use our platform to check values and carry out all transactions on your portfolio.
We are confident you will like ii’s simple fair fees. In fact, if after 6 months you would have paid less online at The Share Centre, ii will refund the difference. Terms apply.
Questions and answers
If you have other questions
Please check:
If you still have questions the easiest way to contact us is by logging in to your new account with us and sending a secure message.