Welcome to interactive investor

Pension trading accounts work in a very similar way to any trading account at ii, but they are held inside your third party SIPP or SSAS pension. This means:

Any contributions, withdrawals or transfers you make into or out of your pension trading account have to be organised through your pension scheme’s trustees.

You can’t usually withdraw your money or investments until you are at least 55.

You will not be able to add a Stocks & Shares ISA or Junior ISA under the same monthly service plan fee as your pension trading account.

If you already have other accounts at (or moving to) ii you will pay a separate monthly service plan fee for your pension trading account and receive a separate monthly trade credit of £7.99.

You can find out more about ii trading accounts here, but please bear in mind the information above in your particular case.