Security Hub - FAQs

FAQs
Information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions about Security Enhancements.
Two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication provides additional security by combining “something you know,” such as your user ID and password, with “something you have,” which at ii is a one-time code sent to your registered mobile number.
After logging in for the first time, a one-time code is no longer required, as we perform security intelligence checks in the background to help you access your account more quickly. However, occasionally we may ask you to re-authenticate, such as when certain details change.
This adds an extra layer of security, making it much harder for anyone else to access your account or commit fraud.
If you have a mobile phone registered with ii, two-factor authentication is automatically required when you log in and cannot be switched off.
Our recent security updates mean you will benefit from enhanced protection without needing to enter a code each time, unless your personal details change.
Unfortunately, our new security model isn’t currently compatible with open banking data aggregation systems. You will need to contact your provider and disconnect your ii account. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.
Please call our Customer Services team who will be happy to help you. You can reach us on 0345 607 6001 for help. We’re open from 7.45 am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday. They will send you a letter which you will need to complete and return to us along with your updated details.
No. You’ll be able to continue to log in to ii.co.uk and access your account. As per today, some of your account’s features will be restricted in order to continue to protect you and your account. You will not see any difference when you log in.
Having a mobile phone number allows you to take advantage of all our existing security features, so we strongly recommend adding your number to your account if you can.
It’s important that you check your details are up to date. If your mobile number is not correct please call our Customer Services team on 0345 607 6001 for help. We’re open from 7.45 am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday. If you need to update your number, they will send you a letter which you will need to complete and return to us along with your updated details.
If you experience issues in receiving your message, please call our Customer Services team on 0345 607 6001 for help. We’re open from 7.45 am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday. Additionally, we will issue a recovery code to you when you first go through the two-factor authentication process when you log in. This is a one-time use code that you should store safely. The code is not intended to be used all the time, therefore should we identify a recovery code has been used, we will ensure your account remains protected.
We will issue a recovery code to you when you first go through the two-factor authentication process or register a new mobile phone. This is a one-time use code that you should store safely. This code will allow you to access your account as an alternative method to receiving a SMS message.
If you no longer have access to the registered mobile and you have lost the recovery code, you will need to call our Customer Service team so that we can help you regain access to the account.
There are occasions when we will ask you to reauthenticate. There are several reasons for this, however, here are some examples:
- Certain personal details may have changed
- You may have changed device, browser or updated your security settings
- Your internet browser may have been updated
We do this to help keep your account safe and secure. Your security is our top priority.
If you receive a security code that you were not expecting or did not request, please contact our Customer Services team on 0345 607 6001 so that we can investigate. We’re open Monday to Friday, from 7.45am to 5.30pm.
Online security
We understand that setting up an email address might seem daunting, but it can be a simple process.
While we can’t advise you on which email provider you should choose, when you register with your internet provider (for example, BT or Sky), then they will often provide you with an email account. Additionally, they are likely to be able to provide additional email addresses if you ask them to. These may be free or have an additional cost, so it’s advisable to check with them first.
You can also set up an email account that is separate to your internet service provider. There are plenty of email providers, such as Gmail, Hotmail and Yahoo.
At ii login passwords need to be between 8 and 50 characters long and include at least 1 upper case character, 1 lower case character and 1 digit
Password security starts with creating a strong password. Here is a helpful guide for creating a strong password:
- At least 12 characters long but 14 or more is better.
- A combination of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.
- Not a word that can be found in a dictionary or the name of a person, character, product, or organization.
- Significantly different from your previous passwords.
- Easy for you to remember but difficult for others to guess.
Telephone security
While the majority of your day-to-day phone transactions and tasks will not be affected, it could take longer for you to pass security when you speak to one of our customer service representatives over the phone.
If we aren’t able to help you over the phone, we will be able to explain your next steps so we can help to complete your request.
No - we will only ever send you marketing information if you have given us explicit permission.
Yes, you will be able to receive SMS codes abroad, subject to your network provider and phone settings. You may incur extra charges from your mobile provider for receiving text messages abroad.