Security Hub - FAQs

Two-factor authentication provides additional security by combining “something you know,” such as your user ID and password, with “something you have,” which at ii is a one-time code sent to your registered mobile number.

After logging in for the first time, a one-time code is no longer required, as we perform security intelligence checks in the background to help you access your account more quickly. However, occasionally we may ask you to re-authenticate, such as when certain details change.

This adds an extra layer of security, making it much harder for anyone else to access your account or commit fraud.