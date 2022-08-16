How to stay safe
Be aware of specific threats and the different types of potential fraudulent attacks online.
Scam alert: Trading scams using social media and WhatsApp are on the rise. Find out how to keep you and your money safe.
Top tips to stay safe online
- Protect your identity when you're online - Create strong passwords, change them regularly, don't use the same password for different sites, don't write them down and don't give them to anyone else.
- Don't open emails from suspicious senders - If you receive a suspicious email, don't click on any links or download any attachments.
- Keep your computer software up to date - Set your computer to receive automatic updates and the latest versions of operating systems, anti-virus software and internet browsers. A lot of updates include important security fixes.
- Turn your computer off when you're not using it - It sounds simple, but it's often overlooked. By turning your computer off, not only will you save on your energy bills but you'll also prevent any unauthorised access while you're away.
- Only download software from trusted websites - If you need to download software, use trusted sources and go directly to their websites instead of downloading from a third party.
- Secure your wifi connection - Make sure your wireless broadband router is secured with a strong password, and disconnect it if you don't need it for long periods. Be wary of using free public WIFI services if you're entering personal information.
- Keep your mobile secure - Log out of Apps when you have finished using them. Make sure the password function for your smartphone requires you to input this every time you use your phone and don’t leave your mobile unattended.
- Beware of unsolicited investment advice - Don't hesitate to contact us or the FCA for advice if you receive unexpected investment tips, or are placed until pressure to invest your money.
Ways to stay safe
Be aware of the different types of potential fraudulent attacks.
Boiler rooms
The illegal, aggressive mis-selling of worthless or over-priced shares, often traded in very limited volumes.
Identity theft
Someone uses your personal details to pretend to be you, access your accounts, remove money or buy goods.
Malware
Software used by criminals to gather your personal or financial data, or disrupt your computer or network.
Phishing
Phishing is when fraudsters use emails and calls to try to get you to disclose personal information.
Phone Scams
Someone who is very good at pretending to be a finance professional for the purpose of fooling you into handing over confidential information.
Romance Fraud
Romance scams involve people being duped into sending money to criminals who go to great lengths to gain a victim's trust, and convince them that they are in a genuine relationship.
Trading scams
What are trading scams?
Trading scams, also known as ‘pump and dump’ scams, manipulate individuals into buying shares based on fake or misleading claims. This type of scam has grown with the rise of messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, which have made it easier for fraudsters to target victims.
Scammers inflate the stock's value by rallying groups to invest (“pumping” the stock), then sell their shares at the peak (“dumping”). Once they do, the stock crashes, leaving victims with significant losses.
What do trading scams look like?
Fraudsters may pose as investment platforms, like ii, financial advisers or even celebrities sending unsolicited messages offering investment tips. They’ll create urgency, encouraging people to buy specific stocks, and talk about the investment as an exclusive opportunity.
Since the scam involves manipulating victims into buying real shares through a legitimate platform, it suggests a level of protection exists that doesn’t.
Warning signs to look out for:
- Unsolicited investment advice from online contacts
- Suggestions to invest in obscure or unregulated investments
- Sudden stock price increases without public company news
- Invitations to follow online investment groups and requests for details or screenshots of your trades
- Promises of high or “guaranteed” returns
What you can do to protect yourself
- Be cautious of investment tips – never invest based on unsolicited advice from social media or messaging apps.
- Know who you’re talking to – use the FCA register to ensure they are who they say they are. If in doubt call them directly using their official contact details.
- Ignore “guaranteed success” promises – remember, all investments carry risk and no performance is guaranteed.
If you think you’ve been targeted by this type of scam, please call us on 0345 607 6001. You can also block and report any suspicious activity on your messaging platform.
For more details on trading scams and how to protect yourself, visit the FCA’s ScamSmart website.
Boiler room scams
What are they?
The term ‘boiler room’ is used to describe illegal, aggressive mis-selling of shares that are worthless, vastly overpriced or ones traded in very limited volumes/markets. The purpose of the sales pitch is to defraud investors and it is typically done with a high-pressure approach.
What happens?
These frauds typically start with a phone call from a person posing as a salesperson for shares in companies you are unlikely to have heard of.
Shares sales fraudsters tend to be very persistent and can be very convincing – even providing authentic-looking websites and information for the company shares they are selling. They will frequently offer gifts and free reports and will often succeed by wearing down the investor until they eventually agree to invest.
If you fall foul of this particular type of fraud there is unfortunately little chance of compensation and you are almost certain to lose any money invested. These scams are almost always operated from foreign countries (whatever the salesperson says). This means the fraudsters are not regulated by an authority which might protect or provide compensation for the victim.
What you can do to protect yourself
You should be particularly cautious if any approach to sell investments directly to you is unsolicited, you are being offered unrealistically high returns on investments, and/or you are asked to keep the approach confidential.
You should always check the validity of any scheme you intend to invest in. Pay particular attention if you find it difficult or impossible to get hold of any real evidence of the scheme’s legitimacy, or find that telephone numbers are untraceable mobile/cell numbers.
If you think you may have been approached by a fraudulent sales person you can check on the FCA website to see if the company they claim to be from is legitimate. If you have any suspicions, you should check with the relevant authority that the company the salesperson claims to represent is on a regulator’s register - and that it is allowed to give financial advice and to make investment sales. If it is not, of you are unable to find this information, you should ignore or terminate any future calls.
Even if the company is on a register, you should not assume that the salesperson actually works for that company. Do your own independent checks and call the firm the salesperson claims to work for on a number not given by the salesperson. Any genuine salesperson will not mind a customer undertaking their own checks.
Identity theft
What is it?
Identity theft is when someone uses your personal details to pretend to be you, often using them for financial gain.
You can be vulnerable to identity theft on social networking sites and when using other online services, as well as in the real world.
What happens?
Once an identity fraudster has your personal details they can access some or several of your accounts, removing money or buying services or goods which you are charged for but, never see.
What you can do to protect yourself
There are a number of precautions you can take, both online and offline, to make sure no one gets hold of your personal details.
Protecting yourself online and on the phone
- Create strong passwords – with numbers and lower and upper case letters
- Use different details for different account logins and never disclose them to anyone
- Verify who you’re speaking to on the phone or online
- Check your bank and trading statements regularly and report any transactions you don’t recognise
- Don’t be afraid to say ‘no’ if you think someone is trying to trick you out of information
- Avoid using the auto-complete option when filling in forms online – your browser stores your details to do this and that information is easy for thieves to access.
- Don’t post personal details on chat rooms, forums or social networking sites
Password Management
- Don't choose words or dates obviously associated with you - people can often find out a lot about you online – from your date of birth to your pet's name.
- Don’t rely on words that can be found in a dictionary – hacking algorithms usually use dictionary entries as the first line of attack.
- Use a mixture of unusual characters - you can use a word or phrase that you can easily remember but with replaced characters.
- Keep your passwords safe - writing them down can be highly insecure.
- Consider changing your passwords on a regular basis – many experts recommend a monthly password change.
Protecting yourself offline
- Check any statements carefully and securely store statements, bills and confidential letters.
- Shred personal information you want to throw away – a common way fraudsters get hold of people’s details isn’t online, but by going through their rubbish.
- Redirect your post using the Royal Mail Redirection Service if you move home.
- Consider obtaining credit reference reports from providers such as Experian.
Malware
What is it?
Malware is the term used for any kind of software that is designed to be used by attackers to gather your personal information (for malicious intent) or cause disruption to your computer or systems in some way.
Even with anti-virus software and firewalls, malware can sometimes get through to cause damage to your computer, track what you do online and give criminals access to your security details. Types of malware include:
- Computer viruses – software programmes which have the potential to damage your computer and, in some cases, track what you do online passing back information and security details to hackers. You might notice a virus on your computer if it starts behaving uncharacteristically, or you notice changes you can’t account for. For example it may slow down significantly, you may notice that files have been changed or deleted, or you may see messages and pop ups (or even music playing) that you haven’t initiated. Anti-virus software is specifically designed to protect your computer against viruses.
- Trojans – are software programmes that pretend to be something they are not. Essentially they are harmful programs, often disguised as downloadable files such as screensavers, tools or applications.
- Spyware - secretly tracks what you do online to get information about your browsing habits, and might display unwanted advertising, while Adware installs pop-ups and advertising on your computer. Spyware and adware can be relatively harmless, but they can scan your hard disk to get your personal details and can slow down your computer.
- Scareware – is designed to trick you into installing malware. Typically by delivering pop ups which tell you your computer is infected and inviting you to buy software to remove the issue. In reality the software you buy is likely to contain malware
What you can do to protect yourself?
To protect you from any type of computer virus you should always be cautious about sites you visit, links you click on, and any files you download or install – especially if you haven’t requested them.
- Ensure you have up-to-date anti-virus software installed
- Use the latest version of any software you use, such as your internet browser
- Avoid clicking on links or downloading files from sources you don’t know, haven’t requested or aren’t confident about
- Only buy software from sources you trust.
Phishing
Phishing is when fraudsters use emails and calls to try to get you to disclose personal information. Phishing attempts can be generic, with the same email sent to millions of people hoping for a handful of responses, or more targeted, using recognisable information to make the email seem more trustworthy.
In either case, there are often warning signs to watch out for:
- Generic greetings with little personal information
- Spelling and grammar mistakes
- Rewards for responding, or threats of consequences if you do not respond - e.g. the loss of money or closure of an account
- Information mismatch - e.g. an email claiming to be from your bank but sent using a Gmail account
- Asking for something - the goal of phishing is always to get something from you
We are continually updating our security procedures to protect your accounts but it is still important that you remain aware of potential threats. Here are some steps you can take to stay safe.
What can you do?
Think
- Any email asking you to log in or provide your details is almost certainly going to be a phish. Most businesses will specifically not ask you for these details. That is why they cannot tell you what your forgotten password is and why you have to reset it.
- If the email is from a business you deal with or someone you know, is the content in line with your previous dealings? Is this a normal request? Even if it is normal, should you be giving them this information?
Check
- If you want to check up on an email just to be sure, never use any of the data in the email, it could be compromised or fake. Go to a search engine and find the website of the company. Is there anything on their homepage in line with the email you just received?
- Log in to your accounts using the method above. Never put your details into a link from a suspicious email.
- Contact the sender to clarify or query the email. But use a different method of communication, as it could be possible their account has been compromised and captured.
Secure
- Protect your ii account at all times. Be careful what you sign up for with it. Never share your password details and avoid storing them on your desktop or in documents titled "passwords".
- Pick a good password. Try to avoid dictionary words, think of something memorable but random. Do not make it sequential. A strong password becomes weak if all you are doing is adding 01 on the end and changing it to 02 when prompted.
- Be aware of your social presence on the internet. We all have social media accounts but have you checked to see who can see what? Are you careful with what you post? Facebook and Google recently highlighted some of the risks of our internet presence.
- Consider using a password manager to store your passwords. For any site or application on your phone that you log in to, consider a strong, separate password. Especially if that site or app stores financial information (card details for online purchasing), or sensitive personal information. Where possible, consider activating two-factor authentication.
If you are in any doubt whether a call is genuine please hang up and call us on 0345 607 6001.
If you are suspicious about an email that appears to be from us please report it to us at phishing@ii.co.uk. We will never;
- include attachments unless you have asked us for information or updates
- include a link in an email which takes you directly to a log in page.
- ask you for your password in an email.
Phone Scams
People who're very good at pretending to be finance professionals for the purpose of fooling you into handing over confidential information, can also use your phone and social engineering to contact you pretending to be from your bank, HMRC, the FCA or other such organisations. This is known as vishing, or 'voice phishing'. To appear genuine, sophisticated scammers might also use technology to hide their real phone number and display it as a legitimate number (known as spoofing) to get you to answer their call.
These scams often work as they use scare tactics to get you to act quickly. The fraudsters may claim your bank account is at risk, or that you owe money that must be paid immediately. They may also say that they’re calling from your bank’s fraud team to check your account.
The call might be from a real person, or it might be an automated message. Either way, the scammers will try to get you to share important information, such as your account or login details.
If in doubt or if you wish to report a potential fraud, phone ii on 0345 607 6001.
Romance Fraud
Romance scams involve people being duped into sending money to criminals who go to great lengths to gain a victim's trust, and convince them that they are in a genuine relationship. They use language to manipulate, persuade and exploit so that requests for money do not raise alarm bells. These requests might be highly emotive, such as criminals claiming they need money for emergency medical care, or to pay for transport costs to visit the victim if they are overseas. Scammers will often build a relationship with their victims over time.
If you feel you are being manipulated in this way or have any concerns please call ii on 0345 607 6001.
Bank transfer scams
What are bank transfer scams?
Bank transfer scams, also called Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud, are a category of scam where individuals are manipulated into transferring large sums of money to fraudsters under false pretences.
With personal finances being managed increasingly online, and a growing range of methods to pay people and businesses, bank transfer scams are on the rise.
Unlike other types of fraud, where the victim's account may be hacked, bank transfer scams work by the victim willingly initiating the transfer, after being deceived. This can make recovery of the money especially challenging.
What does it look like?
Fraudsters may also use convincing impersonation tactics to pretend to be your bank, investment platform, the police, even a friend or family member.
Warning signs to look out for:
- A person or business you trust contacting you in a way you wouldn’t normally expect e.g. your daughter texting you from a different phone number
- Being asked to send money to a bank account you don’t recognise
- Being rushed into making a bank transfer for “emergency” reasons
Romance scams are a type of APP fraud. But instead of the scammer impersonating someone you trust, they’ll manipulate you into believing your relationship with them is real.
What you can do to protect yourself
APP scammers reply on individuals trusting nature and best intentions to get away with this type of fraud. But you can protect yourself and here’s how:
Question the contact - if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Check they are who they say they are by calling your known number for a friend or family member, or those listed on the official website for a business or organisation.
Don’t rush - legitimate firms, or organisations such as the police or governmental bodies, will never pressure you into making a decision. If you’re being pressured into transferring money, there is a high risk you’re being scammed.
Visit the government’s Take Five to stop fraud campaign for more helpful tips.
If you think you’ve been targeted by this type of scam, please call us on 0345 607 6001. You can also block and report any suspicious activity on your messaging platform.
Recovery scams
What is a recovery scam?
Recovery scams target individuals who’ve already lost money in a previous scam. Fraudsters promise to recover their losses in exchange for an upfront fee, often claiming this is for "taxes" or "legal costs”. Unfortunately, victims end up losing more money instead of getting help.
The scam often starts with unsolicited contact via WhatsApp, Telegram, or phone calls. They may even pretend to be from legitimate firms or use professional-looking websites to appear credible.
What does it look like?
Recovery scams often start with unsolicited contact via email, messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram or phone calls. They may even pretend to be from legitimate firms or use professional-looking websites to appear credible.
Warning signs to look out for:
- Unsolicited contact from someone claiming they can get your money back
- Pressuring you to act quickly and pay up front
What you can do to protect yourself
- Be wary of unsolicited offers – if someone contacts you out of the blue about recovering money, it’s likely a scam.
- Don’t share your financial details – never share your bank details or personal information.
- Don’t pay fees up front – legitimate firms will not ask for upfront payments to recover funds.
If you think you’ve been targeted by this type of scam, please call us on 0345 607 6001. You can also block and report any suspicious activity on your messaging platform.
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.