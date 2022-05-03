Our commitment

We exist to help people achieve the best future for their money, and for the people they care about, and we believe it is important to do this in a way that is sustainable for the planet, and all those that we engage with.

For us, corporate sustainability is about acting ethically and incorporating sustainable practices across our business to ensure long-term success. It means all engagement with our customers, colleagues, the environment and society at large is managed so that everyone can benefit.

At ii, our corporate sustainability strategy is focused around four key themes: retail investors, security and control, our people and our environment.