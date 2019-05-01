Corporate sustainability
Our commitment
We exist to give people the opportunity to invest for the future they want, and we believe it is important to do this in a way that is sustainable for our stakeholders and the environment.
For us, corporate sustainability is about acting ethically and incorporating sustainable practices across our business to ensure our long-term success. It means all engagement with our customers, our colleagues, the environment and society at large is managed in such a way that everyone can benefit.
At ii, our corporate sustainability strategy is focussed around three key themes: retail investors, our people and our environment.
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.