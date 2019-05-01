Interactive Investor
Sustainability
Our environment
Retail investors
Our people

Corporate sustainability

Our commitment

We exist to give people the opportunity to invest for the future they want, and we believe it is important to do this in a way that is sustainable for our stakeholders and the environment.

For us, corporate sustainability is about acting ethically and incorporating sustainable practices across our business to ensure our long-term success. It means all engagement with our customers, our colleagues, the environment and society at large is managed in such a way that everyone can benefit.

At ii, our corporate sustainability strategy is focussed around three key themes: retail investors, our people and our environment.

Our people

We commit to working environments that are inclusive, diverse, and respect all colleagues and their contributions, and we provide a positive contribution to the communities we operate in.

Retail investors

We champion the rights of retail investors and commit to providing the tools, guidance and support to help people to invest.

Our environment

We take responsibility for how we manage the impact our operations have on the environment.

