About us

About us
Sustainability
Our environment
Retail investors
Our people
Your protection

Corporate sustainability

Our commitment

We exist to help people achieve the best future for their money, and for the people they care about, and we believe it is important to do this in a way that is sustainable for the planet, and all those that we engage with.

For us, corporate sustainability is about acting ethically and incorporating sustainable practices across our business to ensure long-term success. It means all engagement with our customers, colleagues, the environment and society at large is managed so that everyone can benefit.

At ii, our corporate sustainability strategy is focused around four key themes: retail investors, security and control, our people and our environment.

Retail investors

We champion the rights of retail investors and commit to providing the tools, guidance and support to help people to invest for the future and according to their values.

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Our security and control

We commit to the highest standards of corporate conduct, including keeping our customers’ assets and data safe at all times.

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Our people

We commit to working environments that are inclusive, diverse, and respect all colleagues and their contributions, and we make a positive contribution to the communities in which we operate.

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Our environment

We take responsibility for how we manage the impact our operations have on the environment.

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Key documents

The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.