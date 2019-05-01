Our commitment

We exist to give people the opportunity to invest for the future they want, and we believe it is important to do this in a way that is sustainable for our stakeholders and the environment.

For us, corporate sustainability is about acting ethically and incorporating sustainable practices across our business to ensure our long-term success. It means all engagement with our customers, our colleagues, the environment and society at large is managed in such a way that everyone can benefit.

At ii, our corporate sustainability strategy is focussed around three key themes: retail investors, our people and our environment.

