Our people
Why it matters
Fundamentally, we impact and depend on the knowledge, skills, competencies and attributes of our colleagues to drive our business.
We open the door to high performance and sustainable outcomes by attracting, recruiting, developing and retaining the very best people at all levels. We do this by embracing people with a wide range of unique experiences and abilities and building a diverse culture of inclusion and equality.
Our approach is based on three key principles:
- Equality - we promote equality of opportunity by seeking to remove barriers, eliminating discrimination and ensuring equal opportunity and access for all groups of people.
- Diversity - we accept each person as an individual. Our success is built on our ability to embrace diversity and respect others’ beliefs and preferences.
- Inclusion - we create a working culture where differences are not merely accepted but valued. We want people to feel involved, respected and connected to our success.
Colleague wellbeing
We’re committed to ensuring the positive wellbeing of our colleagues and offer a variety of resources, support and education.
Physical & Mental wellbeing
We provide colleagues with an annual personal and wellbeing account, to support with the costs of wellbeing and fitness activities. We have round-the-clock access to counselling, nursing and GP services, via our Employee Assistance Programme, and Unum Help@hand app. We also offer annual flu jabs and eyecare vouchers.
Financial wellbeing
As well as offering group income protection and a generous pension programme, we also offer colleagues interest-free travel loans, staff rates on ii products and access to fantastic discounts at a range of retailers. We support colleagues with building their understanding of financial services, through financial wellbeing lunch and learns.
Wellbeing in the workplace
We have a network of trained Mental Health First Aiders, across all office locations. Our newly renovated offices provide a safe, clean and modern working environment for all colleagues. We have a hybrid working approach and are supportive of flexible working requirements. We also provide a £500 allowance to help colleagues set up their remote working environment. Our colleague wellbeing forum ensures we are continuously monitoring and adapting our offering for the benefit of colleagues.
Wider benefits
We offer our people the possibility to choose from our flexible benefits programme, Select Benefits. These voluntary benefits include the option to access private dental care, buy and sell holiday, tax-free charitable donations, cycle-to-work scheme – assuring everyone can choose the benefits that are right for them.
Talent & Development
We create a learning culture where our people can develop their professional and personal skills. We empower our people with the tools, knowledge and experience to make the right choices for them. We provide all colleagues access to professional and technical skills development from day one, through our LinkedIn Learning offering and apprenticeship routes.
We also support early careers, in particular from the communities in which we operate, including:
- Apprentices: We offer apprenticeships providing a highly transferable set of knowledge and skills, as well as a firm grounding in organisational operations and functional processes. Our next cohort of apprentices will be running in 2023. All apprenticeship opportunities are now live on our career page.
- Interns: We support students who are looking to build their experience in a fast-paced organisation. Our interns work on critical projects and are given the development needed to help them with their early career steps. We offer a range of placement opportunities across our departments and will be recruiting our next cohorts in 2023.
- Graduates: We are looking for future talent who want to be part of an award-winning, growing business. We offer exciting career opportunities across our various teams for ambitious graduates who want to deliver at speed and own their development.
Community Impact
Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards 2022
We are delighted to be able to recognise the people who go the extra mile to help put future generations on a firm financial footing. The Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards celebrate the best of personal finance education in Britain, rewarding hard-working teachers at primary and secondary schools who make the difference to their students.
Click on the link below to find out more and enter for the chance to win.
Charities
We are proud to support:
A leading financial education charity working with kids and young people (aged 7 to 37) in London.
Martin House Children's Hospice, Leeds
Provide family-led hospice care free of charge for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.