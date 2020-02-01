Colleague Wellbeing

We offer colleagues access to their own personal and wellbeing account, to support with the costs of wellbeing activities. We also offer annual flu jabs, eyecare vouchers, a nursing helpline and access to Unum Help@hand – a simple app that gives everyone access to five key support services

As well as offering group income protection and a generous pension programme, we also offer colleagues a £500 allowance to set up their remote working environment, plus interest-free travel loans, staff rates on ii products and access to fantastic discounts at a range of retailers

We also offer our people the possibility to choose from our flexible benefits programme, Select Benefits. These voluntary benefits include the option to buy and sell holiday, tax-free charitable donations, cycle-to-work scheme and childcare vouchers – assuring everyone can choose the benefits that are right for them