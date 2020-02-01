Our people
Why it matters
Fundamentally, we impact and depend on the knowledge, skills, competencies and attributes of our colleagues to drive our business.
We open the door to high performance and sustainable outcomes by attracting, recruiting, developing and retaining the very best people at all levels. We do this by embracing people with a wide range of unique experiences and abilities and building a diverse culture of inclusion and equality.
Our approach is based on three key principles:
- Equality - we promote equality of opportunity by seeking to remove barriers, eliminating discrimination and ensuring equal opportunity and access for all groups of people
- Diversity - we accept each person as an individual. Our success is built on our ability to embrace diversity and respect others’ beliefs and preferences
- Inclusion - we create a working culture where differences are not merely accepted but valued. We want people to feel involved, respected and connected to our success
Colleague Wellbeing
We offer colleagues access to their own personal and wellbeing account, to support with the costs of wellbeing activities. We also offer annual flu jabs, eyecare vouchers, a nursing helpline and access to Unum Help@hand – a simple app that gives everyone access to five key support services
As well as offering group income protection and a generous pension programme, we also offer colleagues a £500 allowance to set up their remote working environment, plus interest-free travel loans, staff rates on ii products and access to fantastic discounts at a range of retailers
We also offer our people the possibility to choose from our flexible benefits programme, Select Benefits. These voluntary benefits include the option to buy and sell holiday, tax-free charitable donations, cycle-to-work scheme and childcare vouchers – assuring everyone can choose the benefits that are right for them
Talent & Development
We create a learning culture where our people can develop their professional and personal skills. We empower our people with the tools, knowledge and experience to make the right choices for them
We also support early careers, in particular from the communities in which we operate, including:
- Apprentices – we offer apprenticeships providing a highly transferable set of knowledge and skills, as well as a firm grounding in organisational operations and functional processes. Our next cohort of apprentices will be running in 2022. All apprenticeship opportunities are now live on our career page.
- Interns - We support students who are looking to build their experience in a fast-paced organisation. Our interns work on critical projects and are given the development needed to help them with their early career steps. We offer a range of placement opportunities across our departments and will be recruiting our next cohorts in 2022.
- Graduates - We are looking for future talent who want to be part of an award-winning, growing business. We offer exciting career opportunities across our various teams for ambitious graduates who want to deliver at speed and own their development
Community Impact
Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards 2022
We are delighted to be able to recognise the people who go the extra mile to help put future generations on a firm financial footing. The Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards celebrate the best of personal finance education in Britain, rewarding hard-working teachers at primary and secondary schools who make the difference to their students.
Click on the link below to find out more and enter for the chance to win.
Charities
We are proud to support:
A Leeds-based charity supporting children and adults born with congenital heart disease.