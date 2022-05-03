Colleague wellbeing

We’re committed to ensuring the positive wellbeing of our colleagues and offer a variety of resources, support and education.

Physical & Mental wellbeing

We provide colleagues with an annual personal and wellbeing account, to support with the costs of wellbeing and fitness activities. We have round-the-clock access to counselling, nursing and GP services, via our Employee Assistance Programme, and Unum Help@hand app. We also offer annual flu jabs and eyecare vouchers.

Financial wellbeing

As well as offering group income protection and a generous pension programme, we also offer colleagues interest-free travel loans, staff rates on ii products and access to fantastic discounts at a range of retailers. We support colleagues with building their understanding of financial services, through financial wellbeing lunch and learns.

Wellbeing in the workplace

We have a network of trained Mental Health First Aiders, across all office locations. Our newly renovated offices provide a safe, clean and modern working environment for all colleagues. We have a hybrid working approach and are supportive of flexible working requirements. We also provide a £500 allowance to help colleagues set up their remote working environment. Our colleague wellbeing forum ensures we are continuously monitoring and adapting our offering for the benefit of colleagues.

Wider benefits

We offer our people the possibility to choose from our flexible benefits programme, Select Benefits. These voluntary benefits include the option to access private dental care, buy and sell holiday, tax-free charitable donations, cycle-to-work scheme – assuring everyone can choose the benefits that are right for them.



