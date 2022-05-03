Our environment

Climate change

We support colleagues in making environmentally sustainable choices. As part of our colleague benefit package, we offer:

a cycle to work scheme, as well as onsite bike storage and showering facilities

an electric car scheme

All our offices use electricity from 100% renewable sources, only. We also don’t burn any fuel on site. This means we report zero ‘Scope 1’ and ‘Scope 2 market-based’ emissions. We acknowledge our ‘Scope 2 location-based’ emissions and continue to ensure these are minimised as appropriate.

We offset 100% of our reported emissions via our partner, Climate Impact Partners, supporting accredited projects that help people engage with and protect nature.

We recognise that we have a carbon footprint beyond our direct operations and are working to understand the carbon impacts across our broader value chain.

See our 2021/22 Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) position below: