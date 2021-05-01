Our environment

Why it matters

Environmental protection is key to the future of our customers and for generations to come. We have a relatively small carbon footprint compared to other sectors, but recognise that in running our business we do have an impact on issues such as climate change and waste and consumption.

We take responsibility for these impacts and put in place steps to continue to monitor these and to make improvements, where possible, to minimise the extent of these impacts.

We also have colleague networks and engagement groups which educate, identify and run initiatives to support sustainable outcomes across ii.