Our environment
Why it matters
Environmental protection is key to the future of our customers and for generations to come. We have a relatively small carbon footprint compared to companies in other sectors, but recognise that in running our business, we do have an impact on issues such as climate change and waste and consumption.
We take responsibility for these impacts and put in place steps to continue to monitor these and to make improvements, where possible, to minimise the extent of these impacts. We also have colleague networks and engagement groups that run initiatives to support sustainable outcomes across ii.
Climate change
We support colleagues in making environmentally sustainable choices. As part of our colleague benefit package, we offer:
- a cycle to work scheme, as well as onsite bike storage and showering facilities
- an electric car scheme
All our offices use electricity from 100% renewable sources, only. We also don’t burn any fuel on site. This means we report zero ‘Scope 1’ and ‘Scope 2 market-based’ emissions. We acknowledge our ‘Scope 2 location-based’ emissions and continue to ensure these are minimised as appropriate.
We offset 100% of our reported emissions via our partner, Climate Impact Partners, supporting accredited projects that help people engage with and protect nature.
We recognise that we have a carbon footprint beyond our direct operations and are working to understand the carbon impacts across our broader value chain.
See our 2021/22 Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) position below:
Our 2020/21 Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) position
|Operational scope
|Greenhouse gas source
|Year ended 31 December 2022 CO2 (in tonnes)
|Year ended 31 December 2021 CO2 (in tonnes)
|Year ended 31 December 2020 CO2 (in tonnes)
|Scope 1: Direct emissions
|Combustion of fuel and operations
|0
|65.8
|168.3
|Scope 2: Indirect emissions
|Purchase of electricity for own use*
|63.4
|127.4
|221.2
|Scope 3: Employee fuel claims and miscellaneous
|12.8
|61
|85.7
|Total emissions for mandatory reporting
|76.2
|254.2
|475.2
|Intensity ratio: tCO2e / FTE
|0.12
|0.37
|0.94
*Methodology: GHG protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standards 2014. Figures are location based, which use the average grid fuel mix in the region or country where the electricity was purchased and consumed, per SECR requirements.
Waste and consumption
- We make it simple for customers to manage their accounts with us online, with just over 90% of all accounts on our platform opting for ‘paperless’.
- As standard, we have recycling facilities in place across all our offices (paper, plastic and food waste) and ensure old IT equipment is donated or disposed of by specialist 3rd parties.
- We use sustainable cleaning products across our offices.