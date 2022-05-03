Retail investors

Campaigning for fair treatment for investment trust investors

Funds and investment trusts play an equally vital role in helping people build long-term financial resilience. ii charges the same for both, because it would be unfair to treat them differently. The same cannot be said, however, when it comes to stamp duty on investment trusts.

interactive investor calculated that in 2022, customers buying investment trusts paid an average of £102 each in government stamp duty. In fact, over the past three years, interactive investor estimates that its customers have collectively paid out a staggering £30 million in stamp duty on investment trust buys.

We believe this is unfair and anti-competitive, and we need to level the playing field. After all, private investors buying ETFs and funds do not pay stamp duty. Therefore, interactive investor has written to HMRC ahead of the 2023 Spring Statement, in support of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) campaign to stamp out stamp duty on investment trusts.

At ii, we continue to advocate for the fair treatment for private investors, and a big part of this is transparency and the removal of unnecessary charges or fees. Investors can control costs, and while the 0.5% levy on investment trusts doesn’t sound like much in percentage terms initially, like any cost over time - it adds up.



