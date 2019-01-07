Get Free Regular Investing
Our fair flat fees just got fairer
We’ve scrapped our regular investing fee so you can get even more for your money in 2020.
What is regular investing?
It is the 'little and often' approach to investing, which can be less risky and more profitable.
By regularly drip-feeding your money into the stock market, you will end up buying shares at different prices. When prices go up, your money will buy fewer shares. When prices drop, it will buy you more.
Snapping up shares in this way, rather than with a hefty lump sum, is known as pound-cost averaging.
If the market goes through a rough patch, you will be able to cushion the impact. It does not guarantee better returns than investing a lump sum but, over a fixed period, you will have paid the average price of the share. This reduces your risk and gives you a smoother return.
Keep your cash
It is free to trade and it’s all on your terms.
Build for your future
A convenient way to grow investments in your SIPP, ISA, Junior ISA or Trading Account.
No lump sum, no worries
Set up a monthly direct debit and sit back.
You're in control
Change your investment amount or stop at any time.
How does regular investing work?
Say you buy £100 of shares a month. In the first month the share price is £5, so you can buy 20 shares. In the second month, the price falls to £4. But you can now buy 25 shares for £100.
Holding 45 shares in total, you are now better placed to profit when the price picks up.
By spreading the investment – £200 over two months – those 45 shares were bought at an average price of £4.44 each. Investing £200 in one go would have bought only 40 shares, at a cost of £5 each.
Start today
Regular Investing is a feature available in our Trading Account, Stocks & Shares ISA, Junior ISA and SIPP.
- Our fixed fee covers you for multiple accounts
- £7.99 free credit every month to trade in any of your accounts
- Our fair flat fees save you money and help you achieve your goals sooner
Choose an account and start regularly investing today.
Why choose ii
✔ Better value - Start investing with as little as £25 per month and each monthly purchase made using the regular investment service is FREE.
✔ Better choice - You can have up to 25 regular monthly investments per account. Invest in our full range of funds, popular shares (including the FTSE 350), ETFs and investment trusts.
✔ Better intelligence - Access our award-winning financial know-how. Whether you are seeking growth, income or both, you will find plenty of inspiration.
Quick start funds
Three low-cost funds selected by our experts. A simple way to help get you started.
ii ACE 30
The UK's first rated list of ethical investments to help you align investments with your personal values.
Tools and insight
5 hours ago
interactive investor introduces free regular investing
We’re the first of the big investment platforms to scrap its regular investing fee, from 8 January 2020.
by Jemma Jackson
6 January
Pound-cost averaging versus lump-sum investing
We look at how making small regular contributions stacks up against lump sum investing.
by Moira O'Neill