Get Free Regular Investing

What is regular investing?

It is the 'little and often' approach to investing, which can be less risky and more profitable.

By regularly drip-feeding your money into the stock market, you will end up buying shares at different prices. When prices go up, your money will buy fewer shares. When prices drop, it will buy you more.

Snapping up shares in this way, rather than with a hefty lump sum, is known as pound-cost averaging.

If the market goes through a rough patch, you will be able to cushion the impact. It does not guarantee better returns than investing a lump sum but, over a fixed period, you will have paid the average price of the share. This reduces your risk and gives you a smoother return.