Get Free Regular Investing

What is regular investing?

It is the 'little and often' approach to investing, which can be less risky and more profitable.

By regularly drip-feeding your money into the stock market, you will end up buying shares at different prices. When prices go up, your money will buy fewer shares. When prices drop, it will buy you more.

Snapping up shares in this way, rather than with a hefty lump sum, is known as pound-cost averaging.

If the market goes through a rough patch, you will be able to cushion the impact. It does not guarantee better returns than investing a lump sum but, over a fixed period, you will have paid the average price of the share. This reduces your risk and gives you a smoother return.

Benefits of regular investing

Keep your cash

It is free to trade and it’s all on your terms.

Build for your future

A convenient way to grow investments in your SIPP, ISA, Junior ISA or Trading Account.

No lump sum, no worries

Set up a monthly direct debit and sit back.

You're in control

Change your investment amount or stop at any time.

How does regular investing work?

Say you buy £100 of shares a month. In the first month the share price is £5, so you can buy 20 shares. In the second month, the price falls to £4. But you can now buy 25 shares for £100.

Holding 45 shares in total, you are now better placed to profit when the price picks up.

By spreading the investment – £200 over two months – those 45 shares were bought at an average price of £4.44 each. Investing £200 in one go would have bought only 40 shares, at a cost of £5 each.

