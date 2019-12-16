10 fund tips: How to profit as ‘cheap UK’ returns to form

The narrative on the UK tends to follow a familiar pattern: yes, UK shares are cheap, particularly domestic-facing small caps, but few are going to reinvest until Brexit is resolved.

Brexit paralysis

While the Conservatives, who this week won a landslide majority in the UK general election, promise to Get Brexit Done, this also means concluding a trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020. No country has ever negotiated a trade deal of this magnitude in such a short space of time, and Boris Johnson has declared himself ready to leave on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms. In short, any meaningful resolution to the Brexit paralysis seems some way off, no matter what the politicians are promising.

Following the election result, Shanti Kelemen, investment director at Brown Shipley, said:

“For many firms – particularly utilities, housebuilders and banks – the result has removed a significant level of pressure from some Labour policies. For others, however, the elephant in the room remains Brexit. The crucial part of setting our future relationship with the EU is yet to come, and there is little time to negotiate it. A move to WTO trade terms would be damaging for many UK businesses.”

UK shares are undoubtedly cheap relative to their global peers. Analysis by Invesco suggests that a dollar of revenue generated in the US is currently valued three times as highly as a pound of revenue generated in the UK. It says UK domestic companies are now trading at a 25% discount to their international peers. So it is no surprise to see UK funds languishing near the bottom of the sector performance tables over three and five years.

Smaller companies have had a particularly tough time. Seen as tethered to the fortunes of the domestic economy, they have been friendless while the threat of a Labour majority or a no-deal Brexit have faced the UK.

So far, this perfectly fits the narrative for the UK economy; but it isn’t always necessary to have a catalyst for a country’s stock market fortunes to change, and even pre-election there were early signs attitudes towards the UK are improving.

Over the three months to end November, the Investment Association UK smaller companies sector has beaten any other, while UK all companies and UK equity income are third and fourth only to Japan. The question is, is this a more permanent reversal in fortune, or a short-term bounce in response to the election's conclusive results?

Towards clarity

Will McIntosh-Whyte, a fund manager on the Rathbone Multi Asset Portfolio funds, gives UK equities a tentative endorsement: “We hold a number of direct UK stocks, but have also recently been increasing our exposure to UK equities more broadly through a tactical passive allocation, through both a FTSE 100 tracker and a FTSE 250 tracker.

“We believe we are moving towards greater clarity over the future of the UK, and UK equities – in particular those more domestically orientated – should benefit as investors return to the UK market. But even with some sort of Brexit deal, there remains significant uncertainty over the future of the UK’s relationship with Europe and a relatively tight timeline on which to negotiate the details.”

On investments, Keleman said: “The UK equity market has been out of favour with international investors since the 2016 referendum, but a decisive election result could prompt some investors to rethink their views on the UK.

"We are leaving the European Union and voters may not go to the polls again until 2024. This may well build momentum around UK assets in the short term, but some may wait for further clarity on our future trading relationship with the EU before piling back into UK companies.”

On the economy too, fund managers see better times ahead. Neil Veitch, manager of the SVM Opportunities fund, says investors shouldn’t underestimate the UK economy’s resilience:

“It has well-established intellectual property, good education, the rule of law, is in the right time zone, and operates in the lingua franca of business. It is well-placed to grow.”

To date, the UK economy has not tipped into recession. It has undoubtedly slowed, but has been kept afloat by consumer spending. The problem has been capital expenditure. James Henderson, director of UK investment trusts at Janus Henderson, points out that overseas investors have pulled back, with some sectors – such as the automotive industry – particularly hard hit. However, he spots the seedlings of recovery:

“There are cycles in capital expenditure. Government and corporate spending projects can’t be put on hold forever… Whatever the politics, we need to have replacement spending picking up from these low levels.”

With this in mind, he believes GDP in 2020 may be better than forecast: “That’s not a bad place for equities,” he says. “There could be some stabilisation, some growth in corporate margins. We’re not there yet, but we might be next year. The cost line for UK companies is well-controlled, so it would only need to be a little bit better to make a real difference.”

He further believes that merger and acquisition activity has been constrained by concerns over a Labour government, but the weakness of sterling has left valuations of UK companies looking cheap for overseas buyers.

“Bids are coming in for a very diverse selection of undervalued companies,” he adds. This could emerge as a strong source of support for UK companies.

FTSE 100 trailing wider UK market