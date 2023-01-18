10 great healthcare shares for defensive investors

With inflation stuck in double figures and the economic outlook uncertain, these healthcare shares could be winners in 2023, according to stock screen expert Ben Hobson.

Healthcare is traditionally seen as one of the market’s most defensive industries - and that’s certainly something we’ve seen in the UK market recently. Over the past three years, the sector has performed relatively well in the face of both the Covid pandemic and last year’s market wide sell-off. Care provision, pharma and biotech, devices and services are home to some of the biggest and best-known companies in the market (and in some cases the world). But these sectors also account for a vast range of smaller and much more speculative players. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers For the investor looking for defensive qualities in a sector with attractive structural tailwinds, it’s important to tread carefully. Not all healthcare companies offer the traits you might be looking for. So what kind of screening approaches might help you pin them down? A defensive industry with a speculative edge When it comes to stock market sectors, healthcare comes with some eye-catching dynamics. There are around 125 companies in the sector across the UK Main Market and the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). Not all of them are human health firms - the sector also includes a handful of animal health and veterinary shares. With a market cap of around £181 billion, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) is not only far and away the largest healthcare company in the market, it’s also the largest company full-stop. Only 11 other shares in the sector have a market cap of more than £1 billion, and when you add them together, their combined value falls just short of AstraZeneca, at £173 billion. 26 small-cap and AIM share picks for 2023

24 UK dividend stocks for income seekers in 2023 At the other end of the size spectrum, 78 of those 125 companies have a market cap below £100 million, and 25 of them are under £20 million. Overall, only around 40 shares in the sector have posted positive earnings in each of the last three financial years. Only 35 are forecast to deliver positive earnings in the year ahead. So with only around a third of healthcare companies delivering anything like positive earnings in recent years, it gives you an idea of just how speculative much of this sector really is. Small scientific companies have always been attracted to the Alternative Investment Market. Light-touch regulation and relatively easy access to funding make AIM an attractive location for these firms. For investors that manage to pick the winners, the returns can very occasionally be impressive. But those lottery-like shares are rare - as the charts below show.

SharePad: FTSE 350 Sector - Health Care Providers Over the past five years, the two main FTSE 350 Healthcare indices - Healthcare Providers (above) and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Cannabis Producers (below) - have both done well. These Main Market indices are where the larger, more developed companies are found.

SharePad: FTSE 350 Sector - Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Cannabis Producers But the FTSE AIM Health Care Index (below) tells a different story. The speculative nature of small and micro-cap healthcare shares, and the general malaise towards AIM last year, has left the index in a rather poor state on a five-year basis. The recovery post-Covid was impressive, but the decline in 2022 was swift and brutal.

