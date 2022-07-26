Eight ways to help inflation-proof your retirement income

With inflation at the highest level for years, Faith Glasgow looks at eight ways you can help to inflation-proof your retirement income.

It can be difficult at the best of times for anyone with investment-based pension pots to work out whether they are in a position to retire; and it’s made much harder when inflation is roaring and markets are depressed.

High inflation, such as the UK is likely to experience for the coming months, is bad news for retirees, as it reduces the buying power of their current income at a time when it’s already likely to be significantly lower than during their working life. Volatile markets, meanwhile, put a big fat question mark over the worth of investments, and therefore what kind of lifestyle they might fund in future.

So, what are your options if you’re either planning to stop work or already retired and keen to protect your pension’s real value?

1) Budget for inflation

The best way to understand your position is to work out your essential and ‘lifestyle’ expenditure, building in the potential impact of inflation, and compare it with existing or likely retirement income.

Fiona Tait, technical director at Intelligent Pensions, advises: “Your post-retirement income must be sufficient to cover the former, allowing for inflation; ideally it will also cover the latter, but this is where some hard decisions need to be made. If there isn’t enough money available from your savings, it may be necessary to give up some of your non-essential activities. Failing that, you could be facing having to work longer, either full- or part-time.”

2) Delay retirement

As Tait says, working out a budget can help determine whether you’re actually in a comfortable position to stop working at this point. If not, continuing to work has two advantages. Not only does it mean your pension can continue to grow untouched, but it also enables you – and hopefully your employer too – to keep contributing tax-free cash to your fund.

If you’re at state pension age, deferring the state pension has the additional benefit of permanently boosting your weekly income when you do eventually come to take it.

Each nine-week period of deferral boosts your pension value by 1%; a year’s deferral means you’ll get an extra 5.8% of pension. On a full state pension that currently amounts to an extra £10.42 a week or around £558 a year of inflation-linked income for life.

3) Shun cash, favour equities

As already mentioned, when prices are rising fast, cash rapidly loses real value. To put that into perspective, if you keep £10,000 in cash and inflation stays at 9% for two years, by the end of that time it will be worth less than £8,500 in terms of what you can buy with it.

It’s therefore even more important than before to avoid simply cashing in your pensions and leaving them in a bank account when you come to retire. Even the best-paying savings accounts won’t remotely protect the value of your money, although you will, of course, need some cash for everyday expenses.

In contrast, over the long term, equities can provide decent protection against rising prices, because companies make goods and services that can (to a greater or lesser extent) pass on rising costs in the form of price increases for customers. That means they can continue to generate the earnings they need to pay shareholder dividends and attract new shareholder interest.

“As you reach retirement, consider keeping money invested in the stock market for as long as possible,” suggests Ian Browne, pensions expert at Quilter. “This is a higher-risk option – but with ‘safer’ asset classes (cash, bonds) offering little to no income, it may be sensible to keep the money invested and rely on a cash buffer to cover your daily outgoings.”

The safest investment option is a balanced approach, spreading your pension fund across a broad range of asset classes including property, ‘alternatives’ such as infrastructure, bonds and commodities, as well as shares. A multi-asset fund could provide a simple one-stop shop solution, but this is one time when independent financial advice could make a great deal of sense.

4) Beware ‘pound cost ravaging’

One big danger for retirees using a pension drawdown account is that they continue to draw the same level of income when markets are falling and their fund is losing value. If you withdraw a fixed sum, then it will make a much bigger hole in the fund, in percentage terms, when the market is dropping than it would in a rising or steady one. It will also require investment units to be sold at a time when they’re worth less anyway.

Such ‘pound cost ravaging’ early on in retirement can make it very difficult for your fund to get back on track to support your retirement plans, and high inflation only serves to compound the problem.

If you can defer retirement or avoid drawing any income when markets are volatile, that’s ideal. If you do need to take cash out, you could aim to take only natural income from dividends or interest, so that no units have to be sold.