10 years of pension freedoms: SIPP drawdown trends and choices

With the new tax year marking the 10th anniversary of pension freedoms, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest DIY investment platform, examines drawdown trends among its SIPP customer base.

The ability to withdraw up to 25% of a pension tax-free (subject to a maximum of £268,275) once you reach 55 (rising to 57 from 2028) is one of the many attractive tax advantages of pension saving. For many retirees, their pension pot must last a lifetime, and perhaps support a loved one as well, so paying as little tax as possible is vital.

Among interactive investor (ii) customers who moved all or part of their SIPP into drawdown between April 2019 (when comparative records began) and the end of March 2025, 49% chose to take the maximum tax-free lump sum of 25% of their entire SIPP.

Meanwhile, 29% withdrew less than 10% of their pension pot tax-free, and 22% took out between 10% and 24%.

These figures are slightly higher for customers who were age 55, which represents 11% of the broader cohort: 59% withdrew the full 25%, 21% took between 10% and 24%, while 20% took less than 10%.

Cohort Full 25% 10-24% Less than 10% All SIPP customers in drawdown 49% 22% 29% SIPP customers in drawdown who were age 55 59% 21% 20%

Source: interactive investor.

Average age of accessing the 25% tax-free lump sum and regular pension income

Not only are ii customers taking tax-free lump sums and regular pension income earlier than before, but the trend is accelerating.

Before the pandemic, between 2018 and 2019, the average age at which ii SIPP customers took their first tax-free lump sum was 62. By comparison, this had fallen to 61 between the start of 2023 and the end of 2024.

Similarly, the average age for taking a regular pension income has declined - from 66 in 2018-2019 to 63 between 2023 and the end of 2024.

How is the money being used?

Findings from interactive investor’s Great British Retirement Survey 2023, which surveyed 9,000 pension savers, provide insights into how the withdrawn funds are being used.

In response to a multiple-choice question about how they spent their pension withdrawals: