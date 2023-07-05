AI stars Nvidia and Palantir: buy, hold, or sell?

After mulling it over for several weeks, overseas investing expert Rodney Hobson has made his mind up. He’s called it right once before. This is what he’d do now.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Another popular share to ride up on the back of this year’s tech boom is software specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), although in this case the shares at $15.50 are still below half the $35 peak reached in 2021, a year after the company went public. Like Nvidia, Palantir has negative factors to consider. While revenue rose 24% last year, growth was well down on the 41% gain in 2021, and a further slowdown is likely this year as companies struggle with inflation and rising wage bills. Although Palantir has at last started to produce a small profit, it has several quarters of losses to make up for and a dividend looks a long way off.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Again, the future could turn rosy as computing experts reckon Palantir will also benefit from the spread of AI. However, as I warned in November 2021, while Palantir continues to increase revenue at some rate of knots, its shares are still suffering from overhyped expectations that are clouding a potentially stellar performance. Artificial intelligence: is the hype real, and how to invest in the winners

Ian Cowie: how to buy AI stock winners on the cheap

Why you may already be profiting from AI Hobson’s choice: I have considered recommending that shareholders should take profits in Nvidia for several weeks but, mindful of the stock market mantra that trends tend to go on for longer than you expect, I have held back. Surely now is the time to say enough is enough. Those who got in near the most recent bottom could consider hedging their bets and selling half their stake, but there will surely be an opportunity to get back in at a much lower level before the year is out. I advised selling Palantir, or at least taking some profits, 20 months ago when the shares were top side of $20. They were down to $6.50 by the end of last year but another, less spectacular rise has renewed the opportunity to cash in again. Sell and hope to buy back at a lower level. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.