Alastair Humphreys - The ii Family Money Show

Adventurer and author Alastair Humphreys is Gabby Logan’s final guest of series two of The ii Family Money Show podcast.

A National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, Alastair’s many outdoor escapades include cycling round the world, rowing the Atlantic and walking across India, but he has also won acclaim for his pioneering work on the concept of cheaper, simpler, closer-to-home microadventures.

He spends his time encouraging people to live more adventurously…but is his enterprising and often daring spirit reflected in his approach to money matters? It has certainly helped being married to an accountant, with whom he has two children.

Among stories from his many adventures, he tells Gabby how he has become a self-confessed money geek after years of ignoring his finances, how he funded a four-year trip around the world with just £7,000, and how he managed to get a pizza delivered in the middle of Alaska.

