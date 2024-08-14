An American brand I’d still buy shares in

It was rather a shock to read a newspaper report suggesting that food outlet Greggs (LSE:GRG) could start eating into the fast food market domination of McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), even if only in the UK. However, investors do need to consider whether the Big Mac is starting to shrink after decades of seemingly unstoppable growth.

McDonald’s has reported a weaker second quarter, as problems in several countries were exacerbated by a deteriorating environment for consumer goods in the United States home market, where more than 40% of sales are made. The US economy has held up so well since Covid that we have rather taken for granted that it will continue to do so.

Total revenue slipped only a fraction of 1% to just under $6.5 billion, but analysts had expected a modest increase. Net profit dropped sharply by 12% to just over $2 billion.

Comparable sales in the US fell 0.7% due to lower customer numbers, partly offset by higher average sales per order. Up to this point, McDonald’s had been remarkably successful in passing on price rises to compensate for inflation in the cost of ingredients. Hopefully, with inflation easing it will not be necessary to raise prices further in the immediate future.

McDonald’s now has different problems to tackle. Sales in France fell markedly for no obvious reason and China was weak, too. More importantly, the Middle East conflicts are having a serious impact, with some customers boycotting the chain because of its heavy presence in Israel.

Of the 40,000 locations that the chain operates in more than 100 countries, 5% are in the Middle East. McDonald’s has bought out its Israeli franchises after the local franchisees offered discounts to Israeli military personnel but the damage, as far as neighbouring Arab nations are concerned, has been done.

All this follows the impact of withdrawing from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Undaunted, McDonald’s is this year splashing out $2.7 billion on capital expenditure, mainly on opening new restaurants, including 1,000 more in China despite political tensions with the West. It has in the past shown itself as the clear leader in fast food, rolling out new products and handling price rises skilfully so as not to deter customers. It is now coming under increased pressure in various local markets from the likes of Greggs, which seems to have learnt lessons from the rapid spread of McDonald’s and is now applying them more effectively.

McDonald’s shares hit $300 in January but have been on the slide since, slipping as low as $245 last month ahead of the latest figures. They do seem to have bottomed out, though, having found support around $260 or just below several times.