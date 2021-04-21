An American company with real wind in its sails 

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

This is the year for American companies to polish their green credentials. One company that is seizing the opportunity is regulated electricity supplier Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Evergy was formed from the merger of Westar Energy in Kansas and Great Plains Energy of Missouri, and its operations are still limited mainly to those two states. Even so, it has 1.6 million customers and the largest electric vehicle charging network in America.

What is changing is how it generates its energy.

Currently, over 50% of total sales come from electricity generated by coal and natural gas. That was fine while climate change sceptic Donald Trump was in the White House, but President Joe Biden has made greener, cleaner energy a key plank of his agenda.

Fossil fuels are gradually losing $3.2 billion a year in tax concessions as $9.8 billion worth of benefits for renewables rise further. Installation of wind-generated capacity was already at record levels in the US in the fourth quarter of 2020 while Trump was still clinging to power; they are certain to be boosted further this year.

Fuel cells should be the next big thing in the renewable energy market, even though this sector is being held back by tariffs on the import of vital supplies of aluminium and steel imposed by Trump.

Fortunately, Evergy is in the process of closing coal-fired power stations and switching to renewables, which now account for 27% of output. Most of this is wind power, making Evergy one of the largest wind energy suppliers in the United States. It also owns 94% of the Wolf Creek nuclear plant that supplies about 17% of its generation.