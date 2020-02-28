Analysis of coronavirus and China equity funds

We consider how the virus has hit China-focused equity funds, areas that may benefit, and panic-selling.

This feature was written in early February for the March edition of Money Observer magazine.

At the end of every year, investors are offered numerous outlooks and predictions assessing the major risks faced by each market or region. In the case of China, the big risks cited at the end of 2019 were slowing global growth and the potential for a worsening of the trade war with the US.

By the start of 2020, investors were generally sanguine about these potential risks. There were still plenty of red flags hanging over the Chinese economy for more bearish analysts to point to, such as the continued high levels of debt. But for the most part, Chinese equities, and with them the IA China/Greater China fund sector, started the year on a positive note.

However, by mid-January that had started to change, with talk of a deadly virus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. By the end of January, the seriousness of the new coronavirus started to become more apparent, leading the government to shut down travel from Wuhan and several nearby cities.

In a bid to stem the spread of the virus, Chinese authorities extended the Chinese New Year period for several days. At the time of writing, Chinese authorities are continuing to encourage much of the workforce to stay at home, meaning large parts of the economy are effectively shut down.

Understandably, this has raised fears about the performance of the Chinese economy. For China’s service sector, consumers staying at home means fewer customers; for the country’s manufacturing sector, workers staying at home means a halt to production. Supply chains across the region have also been affected.

All of this has had an impact on China’s stock market, with the Shanghai Composite Index, China’s main market, tumbling by around 8% on its first day of trading after the extended holiday. Measured year-to-date, the index is down more than 6% in sterling terms (as at 5 February 2020).

So how has this impacted China-focused equity funds? Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, notes:

“Nearly all Chinese equity funds have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.”

Data from FE Analytics shows that almost all the IA sector’s funds have lost value in the period from 5 January to 5 February. At the time of writing, the IA’s China/Greater China sector is roughly unchanged year to date. At its worst, its average year to date return has sat at around -4%.

Of course, some funds have fared worse than others. The hardest-hit funds, unsurprisingly, have been those focused on domestic consumers. “The outbreak of this virus and the fear it has created will have a fairly significant negative impact on the China consumer sector over the next couple of months,” says Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen.

For example, NB China Equity and First State All China both have higher than average exposure to consumer products. As a result, they have seen some of the worst one-month performance within the sector: NB China Equity has lost 9% and First State All China 7.4%.

Another of the worst-performing funds was Fidelity China Focus, with a one-month return of -8.8%. According to Lowcock, the fund “has a high exposure to the Chinese consumer. It is also exposed to cyclical elements of the Chinese economy through its investment in Chinese banks.”

Coronavirus hurts positive start to the year