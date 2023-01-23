Are these seven baby steps the secret to a wealthy retirement?

Dave Ramsey has helped thousands become debt free and build their wealth. Alice Guy explores the pros and cons of this American personal finance star's strict approach.

According to Dave Ramsey, his seven baby steps to wealth are “not a fairy tale, [they work] every single time!”

The US-based “tough love” money guru has first-hand experience of financial hardship having dragged himself out of bankruptcy to build his wealth and set up a successful multi-million dollar business.

His website, chat show The Ramsey Show and bestselling books including The Total Money Makeover explain a simple way to manage money, pay off debt and build wealth.

Ramsey argues for extreme frugality and “gazelle intensity” paying off debt, believing that short-term pain equals long-term gain. His motto is “If you will live like no one else, later you can live like no one else.”

So, how do his baby steps work in practice? Do they work in the UK and do they, as claimed, work for everyone?

I’ll first explain his baby steps, then examine the pros and cons.

Step 1) Save $1,000 for your starter emergency fund

Step one is to build a $1,000 emergency fund (around £800). This stops you needing to dip into your overdraft or rack up credit card debt if you get an unexpected bill. You’re not going to use debt from now on.

Ramsey argues that an ultra-tight budget is key: “a budget is telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went.”

Step 2) Pay off all debt (except the house) using the debt snowball

Next, it’s time to pay off debt with what Ramsey calls a “debt snowball”.

Ramsey’s method is to list your debts, apart from your mortgage, and “put them in order by balance from smallest to largest - regardless of interest rate”.

You then pay off debt in order, starting with your smallest debt first and paying the minimum balance on your other debts. Once you’ve paid it off, you add your payment amount to the next smallest debt and “knock out your debts one by one”.

For those struggling with debt, Ramsey has a tough message: “eat beans and rice, rice and beans” until your debt is paid off, cut up your credit cards and take a second job if you need to bring in more money.

Step 3) Save 3–6 months of expenses in a fully funded emergency fund

Once you’ve paid off your debt, “don’t slow down now”. Instead, “take that money you were throwing at your debt and build a fully funded emergency fund that covers three to six months of your expenses”.

This will protect you from future financial surprises and stop you slipping back into debt.

Step 4) Invest 15% of your household income in retirement

Now, and only now, according to Ramsey, you can start to invest.

Ramsey argues that everyone should invest 15% of their gross income for retirement, but only once they have a fully funded emergency fund.

Step 5) Save for your children’s university fund

Once you’ve paid off debt and you’re paying 15% into your pension, you should start saving for your kids’ college or university fund, assuming they will probably go.

Step 6) Pay off your home early

Now it’s time for the “big dog”: pay off your home early, so you no longer have any debt. Ramsey argues that everyone should aim for a 15-year mortgage term.

Step 7) Build wealth and give

Now you have no debt and are investing for the future, you can do “anything”.

“You can live and give like no one else. Keep building wealth and become outrageously generous, all while leaving an inheritance for your kids and their kids. Now that's what we call leaving a legacy!”