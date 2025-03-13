Ask ii: how does FSCS protection work in ISAs, SIPPs and cash?

A reader asks: I’ve read that only £85,000 is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so is my money safe if I have more than that in my interactive investor account?

Sam Benstead, fixed income lead at interactive investor (pictured above), says: You’re right to say that the FSCS scheme only protects up to £85,000 per bank.

However, the picture is more nuanced when it comes to interactive investor and your cash, ISA, SIPP and General Investment accounts.

So, let’s break it down…our services are provided to you by Interactive Investor Services Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Your contractual agreement is with this company and your investments are registered in the name of Interactive Investor Nominee Services Limited.

Interactive Investor Services Limited is an investment firm and not a bank. Unlike a bank, your assets are never mixed with those of ii – they are kept in legally separate trusts solely for your benefit. A bank takes your money and uses it to issue mortgages and credit cards, and to speculate on the markets; ii purely administers your assets on your behalf. We do not lend your money. We do not trade.

But the one thing we have in common with UK banks is that customers benefit from FSCS protection.

Any investment you have has “trust status”, which means that in the event of the firm becoming insolvent your investments are protected from the firm’s creditors.

Any money (cash) held in your account is treated as “client money” as defined by the FCA. This means your money also has trust status, and is deposited across a range of bank accounts specially designated as holding client money. At no point does your cash enter an ii bank account.

We carry out due diligence on any banks we hold client money with and only place money with institutions which are covered by the FSCS deposit protection scheme.

Therefore, in the event one of those banks failed, you would be able to make a compensation claim. The FSCS deposit protection scheme and the current compensation limit is £85,000 per bank. Compensation limits apply per person, so any claim for compensation would need to include any deposits you hold directly with the same institution.

In the event of Interactive Investor Services Limited being declared in default, and in the unlikely event of there being a shortfall between the assets held and your account balance, eligible customers would also be protected by the FSCS up to the same £85,000 per claimant.

To summarise, any investments you hold, via a fund or share, for example, are yours and do not need to be protected by the FSCS scheme. If ii fails, you’ll still have all your investments.

Any cash you hold is yours too, and we put it in banks to earn a return on your behalf. This money is protected by the FSCS scheme at £85,000 per bank used.