Ask Money: where do I stand on my endowment after the corona crisis?

Like many people I was sold an endowment in the 1990s and it’s due to mature in three years’ time. I’ve had ‘green’ letters for the last decade, having increased contributions early on. But I’m now wondering, if there is a shortfall because of the market crash and upcoming recession, what rights do I have? My bank will want the mortgage to be paid off, but if the endowment isn’t adequate despite all the green letters, I hardly think that’s my fault!Ed Bowden, Herts

Justin Modray of candidmoney.com replies: Endowments are investments, so you are right to be concerned whether recent stock market falls will impact your maturity value in three years. They work by paying out some annual profit in good years as an annual ‘bonus’ and retaining the balance to help ‘smooth’ returns in bad years. If there’s any retained profit in the kitty at maturity, you’ll receive your share as a final or ‘terminal’ bonus. Final bonuses can range from nothing to substantial sums.

Whether your endowment maturity value falls below your mortgage balance owed will depend on several factors, including how much surplus is currently in the retained profit account, how much of the underlying fund is invested in the stock market versus ‘safer’ assets like bonds and gilts, and investment returns between now and then. You could start by asking the insurer for the current value of your endowment both with and without any final bonus. If the value without the final bonus more or less covers your mortgage balance then you should be fine, since your initial investment and annual bonuses already added generally can’t be taken away. If you’re relying heavily on a large final bonus then I’d be concerned, since this is more likely to fall with markets.

Since this is an investment without guarantees I’m afraid you have no rights, unless you believe it was mis-sold to you, for example if the salesperson told you it would definitely pay off your mortgage. If you think you have a case for mis-selling then complain to the firm that sold you the policy in the first instance, and if you’re not satisfied refer it to the Financial Ombudsman.

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