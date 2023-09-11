Five questions to ask about your workplace pension

If you’re employed, the chances are you’re putting money into your workplace pension month in, month out. But how much do you know about your scheme and will it be enough to deliver the income you’ll need when you retire?

To mark the start of this year’s Pension Awareness Week, find out where you stand by getting the answers to these key questions.

1) What type of pension scheme do you have?

Most people are now in so-called defined contribution (DC) schemes. Here, your monthly contributions are paid into your scheme and the amount your pot is worth when you retire will depend on the amount you paid in and investment performance, less charges.

When you come to take your pension, you’ll be able to decide what to do with it and how to turn it into income. This is in contrast to defined benefit (DB) schemes, where you’ll get a guaranteed income in retirement. Examples of these include final salary and career average schemes where how much you’ll get will depend on your earnings, the generosity of the scheme and the length of time you’re in it. DB schemes are expensive to run, so they’re increasingly rare. However, they still come as standard in the public sector. So if you’re a doctor, nurse, civil servant, teacher or work in the army, for the police or fire service, you’ll likely be in one of these schemes.

2) How much are you paying in?

Pension rules set a minimum contribution of 8% of your qualifying earnings. This is made up of 5% from you and 3% from your employer. However, it’s important to note these contributions only need to be based on your “qualifying earnings” not your total earnings. Qualifying earnings is currently whatever you earn above £6,240 and below £50,270, and means that someone earning £60,000, £80,000 or £100,000 wouldn’t be paying any more into their pension than someone earning £50,270.

Depending on your scheme and what you’ve agreed, you – and your employer – may be paying more into your pension. Your employer may also base your contributions on 100% of your earnings, rather than your qualifying earnings too. So, if you don’t know what you’re paying in, or the deal you’re getting from your employer, ask your HR department. Without this information, it’s impossible to make any meaningful decisions about your retirement planning and segues neatly on to our next point…

3) Am I paying enough into my pension?

The 8% of qualifying earnings figure isn’t a recommended contribution, it’s a minimum, and, even if you start saving as soon as you’re able, it’s unlikely to be enough for a comfortable retirement. There are plenty of rules of thumb to give you a steer – like 10-15% of your income, or dividing the age you start saving by two and contributing that as a percentage of your earnings. But rather than getting bogged down by percentages, it might simply be better to pay in as much as you can realistically afford.

It’s not easy to prioritise your pension when you have so many other calls on your cash and retirement still seems a long way off, but your future self will thank you for it. According to our calculations, investing an extra £50 a month could net you a whopping £76,301 more over 40 years (assuming 5% annual growth, net of fees).

And, as a handy motivator, if you pay more into your pension, bear in mind you’ll also get more top-ups from the government (from tax relief on pension contributions) and potentially more from your employer too. Many employers will agree to match your pension contributions up to a limit, so the more you pay in, the more they will too.