Banking turmoil: why we’re in a mini crisis and not another global crash

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Amid a fortnight of turmoil for the banking sector, Nick Brind, fund manager of the Polar Capital Global Financials (LSE:PCFT) investment trust, explains why multiple institutions collapsed across the US and Europe and what else you can expect from the fallout.

Learn with ii: Stocks & Shares ISA Explained | Top ISA Funds | ISA Offers & Cashback

Tell us your thoughts and join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.