Best AIM stocks of 2019: Who's up 1,700% so far?

The title of best performing stock across 2019 belongs to Ireland-based exploration and production company Petrel Resources (LSE:PET) after it surged over 1,70% to 24p. It had been even higher earlier in the year! Petrel, which is a veteran on AIM having listed back in 2000, has benefited from "an influential group of substantial investors" building up a significant stake in the company.

Their oil and gas expertise will be put to use as the group looks to acquire and develop assets in the Middle East, particularly Iraq. Petrel has worked in the region since 1999, which it believes offers unique oil and gas opportunities for those companies with the know-how.

47 AIM company shares are currently twice the value they started 2019

124 have lost half their value or more

15 are now worth over £1 billion

Since the General Election result, 60 AIM All-Share companies have risen by 20% or more

Only 10 FTSE All-Share stocks have managed the same

The best-performing FTSE 100 stock – Severn Trent (LSE:SVT) - is up just 13%

Another high up the list of AIM risers is Silence Therapeutics (LSE:SLN), which is enjoying a return to form after slumping the year after it won the Best Performing Share Award at the AIM Awards in 2007. Silence is also an original member of the junior market when it started in 1995.

Its 686% rally in 2019 follows a transformational year in which Silence signed a collaboration with US firm Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for the commercialisation of its RNAi Therapeutics technology. Silence has already received a US$20 million upfront payment and stands to get more depending on various commercial milestones.

Shield Therapeutics has a similar story to tell, with its shares up 495% in 2019 after gaining US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for iron deficiency treatment Feraccru. The approval was broader than anticipated and this has doubled the potential market.

Among other AIM success stories, Open Orphan (LSE:ORPH) is up 209% as Irish investor Cathal Friel continues his push to create a larger scale specialist pharma services business.

Having already reversed into Venn Life Sciences, the European rare disease and orphan drug business recently agreed a deal to merge with fellow AIM stock hVIVO (LSE:HVO). The expansion comes with the orphan drug sector expected to grow two times faster than ordinary prescription drugs, with 58% of FDA approvals currently in this area.

ReNeuron (LSE:RENE) is another stock worth mentioning, given that the cell therapy company had been 33% owned by Woodford's equity income fund and Patient Capital Trust. Shares are still 170% higher over 2019, helped by progress at the start of the year when it revealed progress in its clinical development programmes for retinitis pigmentosa and stroke disability.

The share price performance is in contrast to other Woodford holdings, US biotech Verseon Corporation (LSE:VERS) and Xeros Technology (LSE:XSG), whose value has fallen more than 90% in 2019.

