Can tech funds maintain their lead?

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

It is not unusual to see the index fall before going on to new highs: we have seen it drop several time since the rally that started at the end of March, but the latest correction is slightly larger. This may be another temporary blip, but it could be the start of something more serious.

For a long time, commentators have been saying that the giant US technology companies are overpriced and that a bubble has formed that is about to burst, could this be the beginning?

We will be watching the situation very closely over the next few days.

For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.