Is China’s political risk a bridge too far for investors?

China is flexing its muscles and investors in the country are feeling the heat. A series of interventions by policymakers and regulators in recent months has unnerved many of the country’s fastest-growing companies and their shareholders. By the end of August, China’s stock market, as measured by the Shanghai Composite Index, had fallen 2% since the beginning of the year, and many individual stocks had fared far worse. Telecoms giant Tencent (SEHK:700) and e-commerce leader Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) were down 24% and 33% respectively.

These declines reflect growing anxiety that the Chinese government is retreating from its laissez-faire approach to the marketplace of recent years. Where the authorities were once happy to give free rein to private sector businesses generating huge amounts of wealth, they are increasingly determined to pursue their policy goals with aggressive regulation and reform.

In particular, technology companies have found themselves in the firing line. Amid mounting government concern about the size and power of the largest Chinese tech businesses, new competition laws introduced earlier this year targeted the “platform economy” – those businesses using their technology expertise to sell services ranging from e-commerce to food delivery. Alibaba was hit with a $2.8 billion (£2 billion) fine. Ride-hailing firm DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) is facing a regulatory review of its cybersecurity.

New data protection legislation is also casting a shadow over China’s technology sector, with new rules on what data companies can collect and how they can use it. In the education industry, plans for a ban on tutoring groups making profits has sent shockwaves through private companies, with leading businesses losing three-quarters of their value. And in finance, the decision of Ant Financial to cancel its stock market listing came amid rumours that founder Jack Ma had fallen foul of the Chinese authorities.

For investors, the question now is whether such turbulence means the risks of exposure to China’s stock market outweigh the rewards. These rewards have been generous – the average China-invested investment trust delivered share price returns of 130% and 332% over five and 10 years respectively to the end of August – but if China is no longer a free market, maybe it is time to retreat.

The global fund manager that’s selling China

One fund manager who thinks China now carries too much baggage is Simon Edelsten, who manages the Artemis Global Select fund. Edelsten became particularly alarmed last November when Ant Financial cancelled its stock market listing. Since then, he has sold all but one of Artemis Global Select’s Chinese holdings and reduced exposure to the country to less than 1% of the portfolio.

“There are occasions when you cannot ignore political risk,” says Edelsten. “In some ways, China’s moves are laudable. They want drivers for ride-hailing apps to have rights, shopping sites to be open to payment choice, kids not to spend too long gaming or being over-tutored, and web businesses to benefit society generally, rather than just enrich a few. But these actions demonstrate that shareholders’ rights are not a priority.”

Weighing up risk and reward

However, not all China experts feel the same way. Dale Nicholls, the manager of the Interactive Investor Super 60-rated Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS), argues that the periodic interventions we see from policymakers in China are worth putting up with given the exciting potential the country has to offer.

“Regulation is a constant in China; any investor must accept and incorporate this into their risk and reward framework,” says Nicholls. “While we can’t predict the details of every single policy move, it is important to keep in mind the historical context and the longer-term goals that have been laid out: China has clear priorities for economic growth, including doubling its GDP per capita once again by 2035. A vibrant and healthy private sector is essential to achieving this aim.”

We have been here before, points out Nicholls. Three years ago, for example, China’s government made it clear it was worried about how much time Chinese youngsters spent playing online games. Shares in Tencent plunged 50% as a result – but from their low point in October 2018, they had rallied 200% by January 2021. The breadth and depth of the company, supporters argue, mean it will bounce back once again from recent setbacks.

Dzmitry Lipski, interactive investor’s head of funds research, shares Nicholls’ more upbeat prognosis. “Regulatory intervention in China is not new and recent actions are not aimed at derailing its economy but at strengthening and prolonging its growth trajectory,” Lipski points out.