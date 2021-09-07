15 stocks that could change the world

Biotechnology and Healthcare is a red-hot, but notoriously volatile investment trust sector. The results of clinical trials, or a ruling from the US regulator the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), can send a stock skywards or straight into a nosedive.

Individual companies engaged in developing treatments to fight cancer, develop vaccines, or tackle the healthcare needs of ageing populations may all appear attractive bets to investors. The Covid-19 vaccine drive also spurred investors to buy names such as AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Covid-19 testing firm Novacyt (LSE:NCYT).

Yet the risks of investing in this sector and the complexities of the pioneering work health and biotech firms carry out, mean many investors prefer to leave the stock selection to financially, and often scientifically, experienced fund managers.

Kate Bingham, for example, an investment manager at International Biotechnology Trust (LSE:IBT) and chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce during the Covid-19 pandemic, has a first-class biochemistry degree from the University of Oxford. Other fund managers in this specialist sector have similarly impressive credentials.

Here, we take a closer look at a few lesser-known names inside the portfolios of three investment trusts in the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) Biotechnology and Healthcare sector.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Headquartered in New York and launched in 1995, the trust is managed by Frostrow Capital. As of 31 July 2021, it had 91 holdings in the portfolio. North America is the trust’s main focus (a 70% weighting), but it also invests in emerging markets (20%).

Boston Scientific: a large-cap stock, this US firm manufactures medical devices, including stents, catheters, forceps, pacemakers and needles. Sven Borho, co-manager of Worldwide Healthcare (LSE:WWH), told interactive investor’s head of equity strategy Lee Wild in an interview in August 2020, that “the reason you want to be invested in Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), and why we have been invested since probably 2012, is that they are the best-run company in the med-tech space. This is really a bet on the management team, or on [chairman and CEO] Mike Mahoney, who came on board in 2010-11.”In terms of its reach, one statistic promoted on Boston’s website is: “every 21 seconds, a patient is treated with a Boston Scientific Urology product”.

Watch the interview in full with Sven Borho here

Horizon Therapeutics: founded in 2008, this specialty pharma company has a portfolio of medicines to treat rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. WWH’s Sven Borho told interactive investor in a recent interview that Nasdaq-listed Horizon (NASDAQ:HZNP) had “really reinvented itself”. Borho said: “They have a big legacy business of primary care inflammation drugs, but in the period 2015 to 2017, they acquired a number of companies and from those acquisitions they got two brand new drugs. Krystexxa is for uncontrolled gout and Tepezza is for active thyroid disease. These two drugs are very transformative drugs for Horizon.”

Watch the interview in full with Sven Borho here

Mirati: this £6.5 billion biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego works on genetically targeted oncology (cancer) therapeutics. Mirati (NASDAQ:MRTX), loosely translated, means ‘targeted’ in Italian.

Merck: a self-described ‘science and tech’ company, Merck (NYSE:MRK) focuses on three areas: healthcare, life science and electronics. In healthcare, its interests include fertility and endocrinology, while in life sciences, it is involved in diagnostics and academic research, for example. Merck, valued at around $200 billion (£172 billion), also has a vaccines arm making jabs to treat shingles and human papillomavirus (HPV), and it produces hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs, which our head of personal finance Moira O’ Neill recently wrote about in her Financial Times column.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: the North American $51 billion biotech business, which was founded in 1989, recently launched a cystic fibrosis (CF) therapy called Trikafta, which WWH’s Sven Borho described as a “major blockbuster drug”. On its website, Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) says that “our goal is to one day cure CF”, which is a life-threatening genetic disease. While the company has several approved drugs for CF, it also has “a rapidly expanding pipeline of genetic and cell therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus”. For anyone considering it from an ethical, sustainable and governance (ESG) perspective, the Vertex website declares that the company is “consistently recognised as one of the industry's top places to work, including 11 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list”.