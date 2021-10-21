Coming soon: five-day trading fee-free offer for US shares

Next week is a super-sized week for Q3 2021 US corporate earnings (including popular tech names such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)). interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest DIY investment platform, is running a 5-day trading fee-free offer for US shares.

The offer will apply across all buy and sell trades of US shares (only), executed from 2.30pm Monday 25th until 9pm on Friday 29th October. See notes to editors for terms and conditions.

While direct equity exposure overall on interactive investor has a focus on UK stocks, it is North America which accounts for the lion’s share of overseas exposure, as measured by ii’s latest Private Investor Performance Index. he average male ii customer account has 8% of direct equity exposure in US stocks, versus 5% for women. This compares to 80% in UK direct equity stocks (men) and 83% for women.

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment, interactive investor, says: “To date at least, US markets are enjoying a strong performance so far this year, despite September’s wobble and even after a surprisingly rapid recovery from the Covid-driven sell-off in the first quarter of last year.

“The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 are both up more than 20% year-to-date as we approach the final two months of the year. In the third quarter, in terms of sectors, financials and technology led the march higher while industrials, materials and consumer staples each logged quarterly losses. In the first half of this year, energy was the top-performing sector, although prices retreated from the highs over the summer. September was a blip in an otherwise very positive year for stocks. The S&P 500 recorded a 4.8% loss, the worst month since the height of the pandemic, weighed down by concerns about rising price levels, tighter monetary policy and a potential US government default. Investor focus is now starting to shift away from inflation and yields towards corporate earnings as third-quarter results season kicks into gear.”

Most-bought overseas stocks on interactive investor, in rank order, over the year to date to 19 October 2021

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GameStop (NYSE:GME)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)



Direct equity geographical exposure among average ii customer (excludes collective investments) as measured by the latest ii Private Investor Performance Index