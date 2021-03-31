Deliveroo shares crash on stock market debut

After months of speculation and drama, shares in Deliveroo – ticker ROO - began trading on the London Stock Exchange at 8am on Wednesday*. But it wasn’t the start the takeaway food delivery firm had wanted, with the price plunging by 30% in quick time.

The run-up to Deliveroo’s stock market debut has been marred by criticism of the company’s treatment of delivery riders, and by doubts among many top fund managers who chose not to invest in the flotation.

It announced this morning that existing shareholders had sold £500 million of Deliveroo stock at 390p a share, with new shareholders subscribing for at least £1 billion of shares. This valued the company at £7.59 billion.

That looks like great business for the sellers as Deliveroo shares began falling as soon as the market opened. They quickly hit a low of 271p, over 30% below the offer price, before recovering slightly to around the 300p level.