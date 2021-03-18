Deliveroo IPO: stock market flotation now just weeks away    

Other revenue streams being developed include a monthly subscription giving customers free delivery from restaurant and grocers on orders above a certain value. There's also Signature, which allows restaurants to badge services under their own app or website.

Deliveroo Pickup enables customers to collect their orders directly from the restaurant, while Table Service was launched during the pandemic to support contactless dining by enabling consumers to order and pay directly from the Deliveroo app inside a restaurant.

The financials

In 2020, the value of transactions processed on the Deliveroo platform surged by 64% to £4.1 billion, generating a gross profit of £357.5 million for the company. Its overall revenues hit £1.2 billion last year, a rise of 57% on 2019 as demand for takeaways in the lockdown lifted demand from existing customers, and also helped to attract new users.

Based on its fourth-quarter trading performance alone, Deliveroo points to an annual gross transaction value in excess of £5 billion. It has seen several months of operating profitability, although the overall underlying loss for last year still amounted to £226.4 million.

The losses are on top of £317.3 million in 2019 and £232 million in 2008, stemming from investments in its platform and technology as well as expansion into new areas. It had cash on its balance sheet of £379.1 million, which it believes is sufficient for its short-term needs.

Its fortunes certainly appear much brighter than at the start of the pandemic, when restaurant chains were forced to shut completely, and the company told the Competition and Markets Authority that investment from Amazon was needed to save it from collapse.

Once restaurants re-opened, there were considerable benefits from households finding themselves with no other option but to eat in. The group still took £1.3 million of furlough support from the UK Government and £3 million of coronavirus relief grants, which helped to offset costs of £4 million primarily relating to PPE for riders.

Details of the IPO

The IPO has the potential to be one of the largest in London for several years, even topping 2020's blockbuster debut of Hut Group owner THGTHG (LSE:THG) at an initial £5.4 billion valuation.

The potential £7 billion price tag is based on a sizeable premium to its eighth and most recent capital raise of $180 million in January. Others by Deliveroo since April 2014 have brought on board blue-chip shareholders including Amazon and Fidelity and generated £1.3 billion in total.

The IPO will make up to £50 million of shares available to customers, restaurants and grocers, and riders. To be eligible, investors need a Deliveroo account and to have placed one order.

The shares are being made available via the PrimaryBid service with the option to apply for £250, £500, £750, or £1,000 of shares.

Deliveroo warns that while everyone who registers their interest will have the chance to apply, it is possible that not everyone will be allocated shares.

It said: “We will have £50 million of shares to allocate to customers and, if we are oversubscribed with applications, we will prioritise our most loyal customers first, while still making sure new customers are able to benefit.”

How will the listing work?

A dual-class share structure will be in place for three years to enable founder Shu to execute his long-term plans for the company. As the holder of Class B shares, he will be entitled to 20 votes for every share held, whereas the Class A shares will have the usual one.

Such share structures are common on Wall Street, but raise concerns about corporate governance and potential curbs on the ability of shareholders to hold management to account. Deliveroo has pledged a strong commitment to corporate governance standards, including through having a majority of independent board members.

The structure is in line with proposals contained in the government's recent review of listing rules, which aim to encourage more innovative companies to list in London. But as these changes are not imminent, Deliveroo will initially have a “standard” rather than premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:LSEG), excluding it from the FTSE indices.

How much are the bosses getting?

Shu co-founded the business in August 2013 with childhood friend Greg Orlowski. Their idea for starting Deliveroo came after Shu moved from New York to London and realised that food delivery options were lacking in comparison with his former home.