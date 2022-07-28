Dividend investing: four tips to beat rising inflation

In this third of our mini series on dividend investing, Alice Guy looks at how to use dividends to combat rising inflation and examines the history of dividend stocks.

When the going gets tough, it’s time for investors to get back to basics. And the recent resurgence in popularity of income funds is a case in point: many investors turning away from glamorous “Ferrari” growth stocks towards reliable “Ford Focus” steady income-generating stocks. Seeking out stalwart dividend payers is a well-trodden strategy in times of economic uncertainty. But, with many of us relying on dividends to see us through these difficult investing times, it pays to look back at the history of dividends to see how they have responded in previous periods of high inflation. Are dividends a good hedge against inflation, and how can you use dividend income to protect your wealth and maintain a steady income? Inflation is normal It’s important to remember that the last 10 years of ultra-low inflation have been the exception, rather than the rule. In fact, over a longer period of the last 50 years, inflation has actually averaged above 5%, well over the Bank of England’s current target of 2%. For businesses and the government, a low level of inflation can actually be a good thing. The opposite, deflation, encourages consumers to delay purchases as they wait for prices to fall, and it can be a sign of economic stagnation. But very high levels of inflation are also bad for business as rising wages and costs make it difficult for businesses to plan and make a profit. The ideal, and the Bank of England’s long-term aim, is a steady level of low inflation that can keep the economy ticking along but avoid any enormous spikes. Dividend investing: three tips for a comfortable retirement income

How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income Dividends normally beat inflation So, how do dividends usually respond to inflation? Research from Invesco shows that dividends beat inflation most of the time. From December 1971 to April 2022, UK dividend income grew in excess of inflation for 63% of the time. That means dividend investing was generally an inflation-beating strategy and banking those dividends would have bolstered your wealth and helped you prepare for times when income dipped. The remaining 37% of the time, when dividends stagnated or fell, it usually followed a period of economic recession. For individual companies, other specific factors also came into play: some businesses, such as Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), cut dividends during the pandemic in line with their rules on paying a percentage of their earnings as dividends. Discover more: How to buy Shares | Free Regular Investing | Super 60 Investment Ideas What happens to dividends when inflation is high? But what happens to dividend income during times of ultra-high inflation? Thankfully, periods of long-term high inflation are fairly rare. In fact, there were only three times during the 20th century when inflation hit double digits for three consecutive years. During the two years up to mid-1975, when inflation hit an eye-watering 27%, dividends fell by around 20%, but then stabilised and gradually recovered. Dividends then delivered above inflation growth over the following four decades.