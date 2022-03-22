How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income

Looking for ISA ideas? We ask experts to suggest a portfolio for four different income seekers.

Baby boomers are leaving the workforce to live their best lives, but many have not saved enough for their retirement. Their objective will be to generate a reliable stream of income from their assets without taking undue risks that leave them susceptible to market corrections – something that those with smaller pots are particularly vulnerable to.

Financial advisers approach generating income in different ways. While some advocate taking the natural dividend yield from a portfolio – 2% to 4% would be a reasonable assumption – others follow a total return strategy, which does not differentiate between dividends and capital value. Again, up to 4% is reasonable to avoid eroding capital too quickly.

We asked three financial advisers to suggest a portfolio for an income-seeking client – one with £50,000 to invest, one with £100,000 and another with £250,000. We also asked our research team at interactive investor to suggest a portfolio for an income investor with a sustainable mindset.

£50,000 portfolio

When investing for clients requiring an income, financial adviser First Wealth does not select funds for their income-producing properties. This can be a particularly risky strategy for those with smaller portfolios who want to take a more careful approach.

“Chasing companies that provide high dividend yields can have a detrimental impact on the structure of your portfolio and lead to a skewing towards certain sectors or countries,” says Daniel Evans, First Wealth’s chartered head of technical.

“On the bond side, higher yields are associated with poorer quality bonds, which in turn would impact the defensive characteristics of your portfolio when the market is volatile.”

Instead, First Wealth prioritises total returns and establishes fixed regular withdrawals funded by selling units in the portfolio at an agreed frequency.

For a medium-risk investor with £50,000 to invest, Evans suggests a globally diversified, index-tracking portfolio that could sustain withdrawals in the region of 3.5% to 4% per year. Crucially for First Wealth, costs are kept low at 0.19% – leaving more capital to fund withdrawals – all the better for smaller pots.

Asset allocation is skewed towards equities at 60%, including 6% in property-related securities, with the remaining 40% in bonds.

First Wealth is committed to being a net-zero carbon business by 2030. It increasingly seeks to invest sustainably, albeit options are more limited for passive investors.

The equity allocations of the suggested portfolio are explicitly environment, social and governance (ESG) screened funds with companies deemed to score poorly being excluded from the indices they track.

£100,000 portfolio

To avoid selling investments each month – something that is extremely detrimental in falling markets – Tom Munro, director of Tom Munro Financial Solutions, suggests holding most of two years’ income requirements in cash.

For an investor seeking £5,000 per year income from a £100,000 portfolio, he recommends holding £8,000 in cash – £5,000 to provide the entire first year’s income and £3,000 as a buffer against volatile markets in year two.

The rest he would split between three passive funds to keep costs low. These have varying risk levels reflected in their increasing equity content, making them suitable for investments with different time horizons – short, medium and long term.

“Each fund is designed to generate returns over the different time horizons – an approach that compliments goal setting as well as cash flow planning,” he says.

The lion’s share of the investment portfolio at £45,000 is put in the lowest-risk fund, Vanguard LifeStrategy 20% Equity, and the smallest allocation at £20,000 in the highest-risk fund, Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity. Somewhere in between is a £27,000 investment in a medium-risk fund, Vanguard LifeStrategy 40% Equity.