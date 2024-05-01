Does it make sense to defer my state pension?

You’re entitled to start claiming your state pension as soon as you reach state pension age, which is currently 66 for both men and women.

You don’t however, have to claim it, and the government is prepared to incentivise those who don’t have an urgent need for the cash, with a higher weekly payment when they do eventually claim.

Under the current rules, if you reach state pension age after April 2016, you will get a top up worth 1% of your state pension for every nine weeks that you delay taking it, which works out at a rate of just under 5.8% over the course of a year.

This means that if you defer your pension for 12 months, you will get an extra £12.82 a week, taking the current weekly payment of £221.20 up to £234.02.

Or, if you prefer an annual picture, your annual pension of £11,502.40 will be boosted by £666.64 to £12,169.04 a year.

You don’t need to do anything to defer your state pension, you just don’t claim it. And, even if you’ve already started claiming your pension you can still defer it – perhaps if you’ve started working again – but you will need to request that payments are stopped.

However, it’s important to note that if you or your partner claim certain benefits, you won’t be able to get increases from deferring your state pension. This includes benefits such as Pensions Credit, Income Support and Universal Credit as well as the Carer’s Allowance and Widows Pension.

You will still be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment if you defer your state pension. However, you’ll need to submit a claim – it won’t be paid automatically.

Does the maths add up?

As tempting as an extra £666 a year might sound, it isn’t unfortunately as good a deal as the one offered to those who reached state pension age before April 2016. They get a 1% uplift for every five weeks that they defer, which works out at 10.4% a year.

In addition to the extra cash, they also get the option to take the money as a lump sum (if they defer for more than a year) instead of taking higher weekly payments.

If you don’t need your state pension – perhaps because you’re still earning in some capacity or you have sufficient income from other pots – deferring is always worth considering. But it’s important to do the maths before you just let your state pension drift.

The most obvious starting point is to think about how long it will take for you to recoup the income you miss out on – roughly £11,500 over the course of a year.

While those who reached state pension age before April 2016 – who benefit from a larger top-up – would only need to live between nine and 10 years to recoup that money, claimants of the new state pension would need live between 15 and 17 years (depending on the rate of pension increases).

To put that into perspective, the average 66-year-old man is likely to live for 19 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), while a woman can expect another 21 years.

This means state pension deferral should normally only be considered by those in ruder health.

If you already have health problems and suspect you might have below-average life expectancy, you’ll likely be better off taking your state pension as soon as you can. However, if you are in good health and end up being a lucky recipient of a letter from the king on your 100th birthday, it could be a canny move.

(If you like your life expectancy stats, the ONS reckons 3.1% of 66-year-old men will make it to triple figures, compared to 5.5% of women.)