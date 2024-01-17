9 things to learn about pensions from ii customers

Nine thousand people answered our call for information about their experiences of retirement or their plans for it (or lack of them) in the latest Great British Retirement Survey (GBRS).

Alice Guy, interactive investor’s head of pensions and savings, published many of the valuable insights in the 2023 survey, but the data is an Aladdin’s cave, and diving back into the results has yielded nine tips on pensions and retirement from interactive investor customers.

Respondents cover subjects from investment funds and financial planning to the psychological impact of this new phase of life.

“Keep it simple - index funds only. Keep costs down.”

ii customer and contributor to the GBRS 2023

As this investor says, there’s a lot to be said for simplicity. It’s easy for your investments to end up in some kind of Gordian knot if you hold too many. Rather than diversification, you end up achieving “diworsification” by overlapping across asset classes, regions, company sizes, and investment styles.

While there’s no right number of funds to hold, you want your investments to be manageable, and if you hold more than 20 funds, it’s probably time to review and refine.

It’s also easy to overlook costs associated with a pension, and while fees don’t generate as much excitement as investment returns, they ought to because overlooking their impact could mean a bigger chunk of your life savings than necessary is eaten up by them.

Generally, funds tracking an index (also known as passive funds) charge lower fees than actively managed ones, where you are paying an experienced fund manager to handpick stocks. Index funds such as Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity or Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity, which are both part of ii’s Quick-Start funds range, cost 0.22% and invest in a range of in-house funds tracking global markets. These two could be considerations for those who want to keep costs to a minimum.

Not everyone will be satisfied owning index funds, and some adventurous investors prefer to take their chances with a fund manager who might outperform the index. Ultimately, it’s your call, with much depending on your risk appetite, knowledge, and objectives.

Don’t forget to consider how much you are being charged by your investment platform too. For example, interactive investor charges a flat fee on its self-invested personal pension (SIPP). This means that however big your pension grows, the charge remains the same. If you are charged a percentage fee by your platform, as your pot grows, so do the charges.

“Lower-paid workers need to understand that the small contributions under auto-enrolment are unlikely to be sufficient to fund a good retirement without extra action.”

ii customer and contributor to the GBRS 2023

This customer points out an important but inconvenient truth that the current 8% auto-enrolment minimum, i.e., what you and your employer contribute to your defined contribution (workplace) pension in total, is unlikely to be enough for most people to enjoy a comfortable retirement, particularly if they are not high earners.

I’ve written before about my fear about auto-enrolment, which was introduced over 10 years ago, and how people could be deceived into believing that their employer and the government are somehow acting in loco parentis, and that the 8% level has been chosen because it is sufficient for a decent retirement. The reality is that the responsibility of ensuring you are saving enough for the future rests with you alone.

So, what auto-enrolment level is more likely to provide a comfortable standard of living in retirement? Alice Guy says: “In a potentially lower-growth world, we think it’s time to look at minimum pension contribution levels again and consider increasing minimum level of above 8% to around 12% overall contributions, with the ambition to rise to 15% in the future.”

You may feel that you could be waiting in vain for the government to review auto-enrolment rates. But you can take action to help yourself by finding out whether your employer offers contribution matching or by upping your own contribution rate.

“Many people do not think about it early enough.”

ii customer and contributor to the GBRS 2023

Starting a pension when are young makes sense if you can afford to do so, mainly because of the amazing power of compounding, which accounts for most investment growth.

If you don’t start paying into a pension until you are 30 or 40, you must save much more each month to compensate for not putting money aside in those early years. Having said that, it’s never too late to start saving money in a pension, so don’t despair.

Even if you start paying into a pension early on in your working life, it’s important to monitor what’s happening to your money over the years, in case you need to intervene to make changes, and to do some financial planning. Sleepwalking into retirement could result in a painful wake-up call when you realise that you haven’t saved enough by the time you want to step away from the daily grind.