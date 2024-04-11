When paying your state pension into a personal pension makes sense

It may feel counterintuitive to even think about putting your state pension into a personal pension or self-invested personal pension (SIPP). After all, it’s paid as a retirement income, and for many older people it forms the backbone of their retirement finances.

However, there are certain circumstances in which channeling the cash into a pension wrapper can make a lot of sense from a tax perspective. Let’s consider the most obvious scenario first, to see how it works.

State pension age and still earning

If you have reached age 66, you’ll be able to claim your state pension, now worth a maximum £11,502. You may well have stopped working by then and be enjoying a well-earned retirement, with this income stream playing a key or supplementary role in your financial planning.

But an increasing number of people don’t actually need the money at that point, because they are still working part time or even full time at that age.

According to analysis of ONS labour market statistics by the Centre for Ageing Better, more than one in nine people (11.5%) aged 65-plus are still in the UK labour market - double the figure in the year 2000.

Not only will many of these older workers not have touched their private pension income, but they may be keen to continue contributing to their workplace or personal pension as far as they can afford to.

Provided you can live comfortably on your earned income, the state pension (or earnings to that value) could therefore be recycled straight into your private pension.

According to the rules, each tax year, you’re allowed to pay in up to 100% of your earnings or £60,000 – whichever is the lower value – and receive tax relief on your contributions.

Moreover, as Tom Kimche, head of advice at Netwealth, points out: “You could also consider carrying forward unused allowances from the previous three tax years if you earn more than £60,000.”

It’s worth noting, however, that this arrangement only works until you reach the age of 75, at which point you will stop receiving tax relief on pension contributions.

What are the attractions of using the state pension this way? Well, if you have cash you don’t need to live on at the moment, a pension wrapper is by far the most tax-efficient home for it.

Not only do you get tax relief on your contributions, but the money can be invested and grow free of tax on dividends or capital gains. Additionally, when you do eventually stop working and turn to your pension, you can withdraw 25% free of tax; and unused pension savings are also not subject to inheritance tax (IHT) when you die. In short, the more you’ve been able to pay into your pension shelter, the better.

Kimche makes the important point that many people in this position wouldn’t consider it to be specifically their state pension that is being used in this way.

“They would likely have a current account that the state pension is paid into, along with other income. It might be that conceptually they see themselves as using part of their general cash reserve to fund their pension contribution, rather than the state pension specifically,” he observes.

However you choose to view the cash, though, it could be a valuable late-stage boost for your retirement pot. “This is a great way of making some additional savings into your pensions,” comments Ian Cook, a chartered financial planner at Quilter Cheviot.

But, he warns: “Be mindful of the lifetime death benefit allowance which kicks in on pensions worth more than £1,073,100.”

This recently introduced change to the pension rules replaces the old lifetime allowance, which capped the amount that could be saved before a hefty tax penalty was triggered. That no longer applies, but on your death the ultimate beneficiary of the remaining pension pot may pay 40% or 45% to receive it.

“Every situation needs to be looked at individually, as it may be better to pay some tax now and gift those monies,” adds Cook.