Don’t be shy, ask ii…how do I achieve geographical diversification?

No question is a stupid one, so whether you want to find out what you need to do to start investing or how the stock market works, don’t be shy, ask ii. Email your questions to: ask@ii.co.uk

Ifor asks: From time to time we read how your investments should be allocated across markets, and I understand that. But how do you determine where your individual shares, ETFs, unit trusts, and investment trusts are invested? For example, with HSBC – should it be the UK, or China, or where?

If you can get the market split right, how do you determine how much percentage in each market and when to change?

Nina Kelly (pictured), editorial content manager at interactive investor, says: Asset allocation refers to the composition of your portfolio by asset type (shares, funds, trusts, alternatives – infrastructure and gold, for example – and bonds) and this is determined by your objectives, attitude to risk and investment time horizon.

As you rightly point out, it is important to achieve diversification across geographical areas and not bet the farm on one market. Investors focused on just one or two markets are vulnerable to geopolitical crises or other region-specific problems. Performance fluctuates too, and rarely does one region outperform the rest for long before becoming overvalued.

Once you’ve decided to diversify overseas, you may need to discover the geographical split of an investment fund or a trust. Most asset managers publish monthly factsheets on their websites, so you are able to see where the portfolio holdings are invested. Fund houses often share information on sectors as well, so you can determine a fund or trust’s exposure to, say, technology or healthcare.

interactive investor recently published an infographic showing the geographical split of the Fundsmith Sustainable Equity fund. This is the kind of data that you will find on the fund manager’s website.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can track stock market indices such as the S&P 500 or FTSE 100, but thematic ETFs target stocks in particular industries such as robotics or global clean energy. Here, it is important to understand your exposure from a geographic perspective to avoid undesired bias towards a particular country. The holdings of thematic ETFs, for example, can be found on the provider’s website.

With equities, there are several ways to find out where an individual company is deriving its revenue from, but you will need to do some digging. Data sites such as SharePad have geographical splits for individual companies/shares, but you can find annual results documents, half-year results and other useful information within the Investor section of company websites. They can be lengthy documents, so try a Ctrl-F search for terms such as ‘geographic’ to help speed up the process.

To address your question about HSBC (LSE:HSBA), I’ve found some clips from the last set of annual results that demonstrate the type of information that’s available on geographic splits.