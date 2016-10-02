Fund spotlight: Fundsmith Sustainable Equity

interactive investor analyst Liberty Godfrey examines Terry Smith’s sustainable fund, which is a member of our ACE 40 list.

Fundsmith Sustainable Equity fund aims to achieve long-term growth in value through investing in high-quality equities across the globe. The fund adopts similar investment principles to the better-known Fundsmith Equity fund, but excludes specific companies and sectors from its investment universe. The manager aims to select high-quality businesses that: can sustain a high return on operating capital employed, whose advantages are difficult to replicate, do not require significant leverage to generate returns, have a high degree of certainty of growth from reinvestment of their cash flows at high rates of return, are resilient to change, and whose valuation is considered to be attractive. Since launch in November 2017, the fund has grown to a size of £618 million. The fund is not managed with reference to any benchmark, but sits within the Investment Association (IA) Global sector. The fund is managed by highly experienced manager Terry Smith, who is the founder and chief investment officer of Fundsmith and has run the fund since launch. Terry Smith on Warren Buffett and how to find good companies

Terry Smith: outperformance during value rally tells its own story

Terry Smith: my view on tech shares, and why it’s not too late to buy How it invests ethically The fund will not invest in businesses that have substantial interests in any of the following sectors: aerospace and defence, brewers, distillers and vintners, casinos and gaming, gas and electric utilities, metals and mining, oil, gas and consumable fuels, pornography, and tobacco. In addition, further criteria is applied to screen investments in accordance with its sustainable investment policy, which takes into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and practices as well as companies’ policies and practices on research and development, new product innovation, dividend policy, and the adequacy of capital investment.