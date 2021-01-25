Emerging market funds are back in form

Funds listed in the table: New Capital China Equity, JPM China, Baillie Gifford China, ASI China A Share Equity, Allianz China A-Shares Equity, Barings Hong Kong China

Past performance is not a guide to future performance

It was at the top of our 26-week performance table for this sector, and has also done well over four and 12 weeks. In the last 12 months, it has gone up by nearly 80%.

China was the only major global economy that managed to grow in 2020. In the last three months of the year, GDP went up by 6.5%, which lifted the annual growth rate to 2.3%. Although that is the lowest figure for more than 40 years, it is still an impressive performance when you consider the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund has forecasted that the Chinese economy will grow by 7.9% this year. If that is the case, then it would seem likely that some of the funds investing in China will do well.

